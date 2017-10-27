MSU lifts ban on indebted students

The Midlands State University (MSU) has rescinded its decision to bar students with fees arrears from sitting for their second semester examinations, which started yesterday.

BY Stephen Chadenga

In a statement, MSU said all students were now free to write examinations regardless of the fees arrears.

“Please note, all our students will be permitted to sit for examinations for the second semester 2017,” the statement read.

The U-turn follows a demonstration held at the university’s main campus in Gweru by students, who claimed the decision to bar unpaid students was discriminatory.

MSU spokesperson, Mirirai Mawere dismissed the demonstration as uncalled for.

Early this month, the university imposed a daily fine of $2 for students, who missed the October 20 registration deadline for the July to November 2017 semester.

The institution also directed unregistered students to apply for bank loans under the government educational loan facility.

