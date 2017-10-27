Brothers dragged to court following vendor blitz

THREE family members from Gweru yesterday appeared in court charged with assaulting four municipal police officers during the ongoing blitz on street vendors.

STEPHEN CHADENGA

Master Mbeure (25) and his siblings Kennias Mbeure (21) and Kudakwashe Mbeure (23) of Ascot suburb, appeared before Gweru magistrate Vimbai Kakora facing charges of assaulting the municipal police officers on October 23 following a raid at their illegal vending site.

It is alleged that the brawl started when Master attacked Brilliant Minyamana with a brick rubble, as he resisted having his goods confiscated by the council cops.

His younger brother allegedly joined in the fight and assaulted another municipal cop, Ratidzo Mpofu, while Kudakwashe hit Charles Machangira and Martha Mudamburi.

The accused denied the assault charges and were remanded to different dates after being granted $40 bail each.

Master will appear in court on November 13 while Kennias and Kudakwashe will come back to court November 16 and 17 respectively.

