Motorist charged with killing top banker

CBZ Holdings chief governance and compliance officer, Walter Ngonidzashe Zure was run over and killed by a Harare motorist, who appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday charged with culpable homicide.

According to the court papers, Zure was allegedly hit by Farai Nhende’s vehicle on July 22 this year along Chiremba Road while jogging at around 5am.

Nhende (34) pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared on summons before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

In his defence, Nhende denied causing Zure’s death, saying he was travelling at 60km per hour.

Nhende further said he never lost control of his vehicle, as alleged by the State, but the now-deceased allegedly changed his course and encroached into the motorist’s path, leading to the collision.

The State alleges when Nhende hit Zure, he immediately rushed him to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where he lied to the nurses that he had picked him lying on the road.

Zure was pronounced dead on admission, but Nhende is said to have reported the accident at around 3pm.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti asked Nhende why it took him long to report the matter and he said he was in a state of shock.

The magistrate postponed the trial to November 30.

Allegations against Nhende are that on the day in question, he was driving a Nissan Tiida along Chiremba Road and had one passenger on board.

The State alleges that at a certain point, Nhende lost control of his vehicle and hit Zure, who was jogging on the far left of the road, causing his death.

