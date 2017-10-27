Kutonga Kwaro heads to Masvingo

HIGH-FLYING contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah is set to light up the ancient city of Masvingo, with his new album Kutonga Kwaro at the Masvingo Music Festival scheduled for tonight.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Masvingo is set to be the second province to sample the long-awaited album, following its grand launch at the Harare International Conference Centre last week.

Caravan Park public relations and communications manager, Fortune Ngarande said the second edition of Masvingo Music Festival had come at an appropriate time when Jah Prayzah, who will be supported by Winky D and other artistes, had just released a new album.

“The festival is meant to promote domestic tourism through music. We achieve this by bringing prominent artistes like this time, we will host Jah Prayzah and Winky D. Jah Prayzah couldn’t have come at a better time as he has just released his new album. We want the people of Masvingo to sample it and have their say. Winky D is an all-time favourite,” he said.

Ngarande said their aim was to ensure that the tourist town of Masvingo had an opportunity to host some of the biggest names in the music industry.

He said musicians based in the province will also perform at the festival and these include Ras Caleb, Alchemy, Baba Raah, MC Kuleza, DJ Maestro and DJ Vasco.

Ngarande was optimistic of a huge turnout at the show, with a large number expected to come from the Great Zimbabwe University.

“We will have people from nearby rural areas, Ngundu, Chiredzi, Zaka, Chivhu for the festival. We have GZU, which has many students and most of them are supporters of both artistes and follow their music,” he said.

