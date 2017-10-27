Germany to host the 23rd UN climate change conference

The 2017 United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place in Bonn, Germany from November 6 to 17. At this conference, governments are meeting to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The conference is also known as the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP 23) and is being presided over by Fiji.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in Paris, France, in 2015 and it entered into force on November 4, 2016.

This agreement charts a new course of action in tackling the global climate change challenge. The agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The main focus of the conference is on the development of guidelines on how the Paris Agreement’s provisions will be implemented across a wide range of issues including transparency, adaptation, emission reductions, climate finance, capacity-building and climate technology.

The aim is to make significant progress in all these areas so that the implementation guidelines can be completed by COP 24 to be held in Poland in 2018.

Zimbabwe is going to participate and will be represented by officials from the government, private sector and civil society, among others.

Climate Change Management Department, 11th Floor, Kaguvi Buidling, Cnr S.V Muzenda St / Central Ave, Harare

Tel: 04-790861-3

Website: www.climatechange.org.zw

Like this: Like Loading...