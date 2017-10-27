NRZ, DIDG Transnet open contract negotiations

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) yesterday opened negotiations with DIDG Transnet for the operationalisation of the $400 million recapitalisation deal, a week after receiving Cabinet approval.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Board chairman, Larry Mavima, who was joined by new NRZ board members announced by Transport minister Joram Gumbo hours before negotiations opened, was optimistic the deal would be concluded within a week.

“We are starting negotiations today (yesterday) at 1pm. All new board members are welcome to join us, as we open negotiations into contracts. These will deal with the finer details and the contracts should be with Cabinet in a week,” he said.

Gumbo warned NRZ against signing any contract with DIDG Transnet before seeking Cabinet approval.

“It is imperative for the new board to take the recapitalisation programme seriously, as it is the only way that NRZ can be revived,” Gumbo said.

“As a government, we are aware that there is currently a mismatch between staffing levels and the business being generated by NRZ. I expect the board to address this anomaly by developing strategies that increase business and through staff rationalisation as necessary.”

Mavima was retained as board chairperson and will be deputised by William Dube. Other members of the board are Joseph Mashika, Nomatemba Ndlovu, Eleshkuamar Patel, Kennias Mafukidze and Angelina Karonga, director of legal affairs in the Transport ministry.

Meanwhile, former Zinara board chairman, Albert Mugabe bounced back to chair the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe board, announced by Gumbo yesterday.

Other board members are Gift Machengete, Leslie Ncube, Allowance Sango, Ngonidzashe Katsvairo, Angelina Matopodzi, Felie Mjanga, Thobekile Mpofu, Kingston Gongera and Jostina Matanhire.

