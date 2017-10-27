MP rapped over Vic Falls mugging ‘lie’

VICTORIA Falls Town Council and the police have dismissed recent claims by Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna that 100 tourists were mugged by robbers this year, saying the report was meant to tarnish the town’s image, as a safe tourist destination.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The local authority assured tourists and residents that the resort town remained safe with adequate security.

“That assertion is frivolously false and sensationally devoid of the truth, one can only believe that it meant to hurt the industry, the destination and the goal of the nation to be a tourist hub,” council said in a statement yesterday.

“It is a purely malicious attempt, which unfortunately serves to tarnish efforts made by our security forces, which include the metro police, national police and agents in ensuring the safety of both local and foreign visitors.”

Nduna made the claims in Parliament while presenting a report as chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport.

The council appealed to legislators to research and get proper figures and information, before misleading the nation and also to focus on their constituents.

“It remains a mystery how a legislator from Chegutu will misrepresent issues of Hwange West, with such impunity, as if we do not have our own MP.”

Victoria Falls police commander, Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona also rubbished Nduna’s claims as baseless.

“We have never received such reports. It is false and I have the statistics to prove my case. We have recorded five cases since 2015 and it was not only in hotels.”

