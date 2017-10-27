Zanu-PF probes youth leader

Samuel Kadungure and Luthando Mapepa

ZANU-PF National Youth League has set up a five-member team to probe Manicaland provincial youth leader, Cde Mubuso Chinguno, who came under intense scrutiny after youths in Chipinge on Tuesday protested against him over alleged abuse of funds meant for the development of their residential stands. A 13-member delegation from Chipinge, comprising of five provincial members, Cde Harisson Tuso, Cde Memory Baiwa, Cde Elisha Madhlazi and Cde Douglas Chibhamu, and eight youth chairpersons, on Wednesday met the league’s national hierarchy in Harare to formally present their grievances, culminating in the setting up of the probe team.

The investigating team will be led by the national youth executive secretary for security, Cde Tungamirai Mutonhodza, and includes Cde Letwin Dombodzvuku, Cde Nxobile Ndlovu, Cde Vidah Garakasha and Cde Blessed Ziome (secretariat). Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, confirmed both the investigation and protests from a growing number of youths in Chipinge. The angry youths are pushing for Cde Chinguno’s ouster, arguing that his transgressions were causing “damage and embarrassment” to the party in Chipinge and Chimanimani.

Cde Chipanga appealed for patience from disgruntled youths to allow the team to do its work. The probe team will gather evidence from disgruntled youths on Saturday, starting with Checheche. The findings will inform the course of action to be taken against Cde Chinguno.

“We met a delegation from Chipinge which was led by the deputy provincial chairperson, Cde Harrison Tuso and we accepted their submissions.

We set up an investigating team to look into the allegations against Cde Mubuso Chinguno.

“The team will start work on Saturday and hopefully by Monday they will have finished compiling a detailed report that will help us decide, in the coming weeks, what to do,” said Cde Chipanga.

Cde Chinguno allegedly used his political influence to wrestle, on a private arrangement, a housing development that had been initiated by the Government for the youths in Chipinge. Cde Chinguno and his proxies allegedly formed two private property development companies, which collected registration and monthly subscriptions from nearly 6 000 youths.

The funds were allegedly misappropriated, resulting in the suspension of tuck survey, pegging of the stands, road servicing and water installation on the 2 500 residential stands. The unfolding scandal was reported to Chipinge police on Monday. Some of the complainants include Joyce Mary Muyambo, Tonderai Ngwendu, Douglas Mlambo, Plaxcedes Muringami, Gilbert Kombo, Elisha Mandhazi, Memory Baiwa, Pamela Waeni, Dakarai Matongo and Trust Dunguni, among others. Cde Mlambo said they were tired of empty promises from Cde Chinguno.

“We have exhausted every avenue to get an audience with him, but he has been evasive. The youth leader had converted power into his pockets, and converted the chairpersonship into a laboratory of corruption. We have grown weary and tired of empty promises. When is he going to deliver the stands or reimburse our money? At Checheche Growth Point, Chipinge Rural District Council availed 50 hectares to us, but no development has taken place, and come November 15, 2017, we are going to occupy those stands,” said Cde Mlambo.

However, Cde Chinguno denied the allegations, saying the case has its origins in internal party power struggle. He said political rivals were out to triple him.

“We are in the processes of developing the land and most of the funds have been channelled towards tuck survey, grading of roads and pegging of stands. The youths need to be patient with us as we cannot rush to create squatter camps. We cannot allocate those stands pasina mvura as it would be a recipe for disaster,” said Cde Chinguno.

“I welcome the decision of the league to investigate the matter and this will help bring the truth out. I have nothing to fear, my hands are as clean and as white as snow. I am not the developer of that land. These people have their own agendas. This is the work of my political detractors who want to see me down. This demo was a brainer of youths who are not beneficiaries of this scheme,” he added.

