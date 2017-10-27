EDITORIAL COMMENT: Worrisome rise in cases of violence

The shock which trailed the recent violent assault of a Mutare prison officer by unknown thugs during a pool game in Dangamvura was appalling and attracted strong condemnation. The perpetrators, who disappeared into the night after the heinous attack, are still on the run. While the outrage over it was still at boiling point, a soldier and footballer had part of his arm hacked off with a machete during a brawl for the control of a car wash area in Sakubva. The suspect of the horrific attack who was immediately arrested, is a fugitive from justice.

In another violent incident, a Marange villager is lucky to be alive after three family members beat him up with an axe and a hoe. He was accused of practising witchcraft. The three accused have since been arrested and appeared in court. These three incidents are just what has been reported and probably known by authorities. However, there are surely more unreported cases of violent conduct in Manicaland than official figures may show.

The three incidents compel a serious examination of what may be snapping in Manicaland folks. Indeed, the incidents and several others like them, coming in quick succession, have brought to the front burner the curious rise in cases of violent behaviour across Manicaland and the need for something to be done urgently. The reports could be many and each seems to outdo the other on the scale of shock as there appears to be a total breakdown of those cherished human values for which Manicaland folks are known for.

It appears deep-seated hatred and anger have replaced love and care such that at the slightest provocation, neighbours unleash violence on each other, even taking each other’s life. In simple terms, violent conduct can be explained as a spontaneous reaction from a person or a group of people to redress pain, afflictions, inflictions, harm and wrongs done to them, other persons or their property whether directly related to them or not.

There may be socio-economic factors behind this wave of violent conduct being witnessed in Manicaland. We also conjecture that problems could be coming from the extended family, friends and relations in circumstances where the tolerance level is low or the scope of personal understanding is limited. The economic realities of today may also be taking their toll on some folks. If redundancy bites hard, it can push people to the limit. In the extreme circumstances, some people are prompted to lose their senses at the slightest annoyance and frustration.

When people are overwhelmed by emotions, they are more often than not unable to control their rage. They end up venting out their anger in terrifying fashion leaving the rest shocked to their marrows as what was witnessed in the footballer’s attack. People have different reasons for showing violent conduct. It may be premeditated or spur of the moment action. Whichever way it was committed, such behaviour according to psychologists, can only emanate from a sick mental formation.

While we are aware there maybe soci-economic challenges that push individuals to embrace deviant behaviours in the quest of satisfying personal targets and or desires, people should restrain from shooting above their frustrations. The truth is violent conduct is latent in some people and shall surely be manifested given the right type of provocation or excitement. As a result, society must be vigilant and take note of unusual behaviours by those around them.

