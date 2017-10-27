Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo key in marketing Gonarezhou

Stephen Ephraem Business Correspondent

SANGANAI/HLANGANANI World Tourism Expo which was held from September 27 to October 1 this year has been hailed as a key platform to market Gonarezhou National Park which found the south east Lowveld of Zimbabwe, a tourism operator has said. Organised by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, the expo is held annually in September at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo.

It showcases a variety of Africa’s tourism products and promotes travel between local and international business visitors. This year’s edition, which happened to be the 10th , had 224 exhibitors who included Chiredzi’s rising tourism operator, The Lowveld Wanderer. The Lowveld-based company offers photographic tourism and walking trails inside Gonarezhou National Park.

Managing director for the Lowveld Wanderer, Mr Sam Magwai, said Sanganai/Hlanganani exposed the park to the world. Said Mr Magwai: “Gonarezhou is less known despite it being Zimbabwe’s second largest national reserve.”

Mr Magwai urged other operators not to under estimate the effectiveness of Sanganai/Hlanganani in marketing tourism.

“Exhibitors used clever and effective media to promote business. We have gained a lot by our participation at the expo,” he added.

Operations director for the Lowveld Wanderer, Mr Ray Sandwith, values the networking which the expo facilitated. Said Mr Sandwith: “A lot of visitors and exhibitors now know what it means to have a holiday in Gonarezhou. We are working on synergies.

“We believe that Gonarezhou National Park will be the future tourist destination of choice in Zimbabwe and that Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo keeps on exposing the south eastern Lowveld of the country,” he said.

