A moment with MC Stansplash

BEING an MC requires one to have the persona that people can easily relate to – charisma is a must.There are many such individuals on the local showbiz scene but none of them compare to MC Stansplash.

At first sight, one can be forgiven if they write him off due to his unruly look and bulky frame.

However, when he grabs the microphone and sweat towel and starts rocking the crowd, the energy he exudes is transferred to his audiences.

After watching him dazzle crowds so many times, The Sunday Mail Society sought for a moment with him.

“Stansplash is a God fearing, humble, intelligent, outgoing, hardworking, loving and down to earth person – born Stanford Chibanda and bred in Bindura, last born in a family of three,” said the affable MC.

He said he was named Stansplash by his mentor, King Alfred.

“The ‘splash’ part of my sobriquet was given to me by my mentor, King Alfred and his Jamaican friends when I used to do crazy dancehall moves. They used to say ‘Stan come splash some moves on the dance floor’, so I decided to combine my real name and the splash part to make it Stansplash,” he explained.

The Mazowe Boys High alumnus says his love for music started at a tender age and his uncle played a part in developing his passion.

“My interest in music started at the tender age of 13. I was introduced to reggae-dancehall music by my uncle, Forbes Chigede, who used to play cassettes and vinyl records at family gatherings. This moved me to be a deejay at my school, playing mostly at variety shows and musical clashes with neighboring schools.”

Why reggae over other genres?

“The love of reggae dancehall music is a family trait.My father was also influential in my passion for this genre as he attended Bob Marley’s legendary show in 1980.”

Stansplash revealed that his biggest break came when he relocated to England.

“My biggest break was when I moved to England and started doing shows all over Europe, entertaining and meeting other musical stars that I had previously just dreamt of ever meeting in person.”

The MC has dropped numerous mixtapes to date, which compete with those from the likes of Judgement Yard.

“I have released several mixtapes and they have good content. In these mixtapes I do not only entertain but I also educate diverse people. I call them edutainment mixtapes,” he said.

Not only is the MC pushing his brand in the sector, he is also grooming future stars.

“I’m a stand-alone act but am grooming young stars as I push to form my own sound group called Splash Entertainment Sound.With this group l am hoping to reach and be known and showcase my talent in my home country, in Africa and beyond.

“I am blessed that I have had exposure in England, this pushes me every day to reach more and more countries abroad,” he said.

