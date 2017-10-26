Is it HICC, Old Hararians or both?

MERRYMAKERS are in for a treat this Saturday with two big events taking place in the capital.

But organisers of both shows must be worried sick!

With Tarrus Riley bringing the Caribbean vibe to the Harare International Conference Centre while Delta Beverages hosts the Castle Lager National Braai Day at Old Hararians Sports Club, fun lovers are spoilt for choice.

Both events have the capacity to explode considering what each has to offer and it will be up to the spenders to make the decision on how they would want to part with their hard-earned cash.

While many people have complained about the pricing of the reggae show, the calibre of the artistes performing might justify the US$30 price tag for the cheapest ticket of the show.

Tarrus is no joke when it comes to live performances and considering that he has brought in a solid band that is being led by the legendary saxophonist Dean Fraser, this is a show not to miss if you are a reggae fan.

However, the braai fiesta taking place just a few kilometers away has its own pecks that can attract many. From the cheap entry fee of just US$5, which comes with a one litre mug of lager beer to the affordable alcohol that will be sold, this definitely looks like the ultimate beer guzzler’s paradise.

Unlike last year, this time around they have also managed to put together an impressive line-up of performers with Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, XQ and Freeman leading the pack.

There are also hardcore pleasure hungry people who have pointed out that they will try and attend both events, which is another option considering that the braai fest will be kicking off as early as 10am while the Tarrus Riley show only starts in the evening.

Whatever the outcome at these two shows, one thing is certain, the atmosphere in the capital will definitely be electric.

