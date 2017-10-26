Chivaviro embarks on international tour

GOSPEL musician Togarepi Chivaviro is currently in the United Kingdom where he is on tour, before flying to the Middle East where he is expected to perform in Dubai next week.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The Maranatha singer took the opportunity to have a live DVD recording of six of his popular hymns at a show held at the Carnival Arts Centre on Sunday.

Speaking from the UK, Chivaviro said: “This is our fourth tour of the United Kingdom since 2015 and it has kicked off well.

We are gaining more and more fans with each visit, if what we saw in Luton is anything to go by. We had a massive turnout that filled the Carnival Arts Centre for our live hymns video recording and it was undoubtedly the biggest family we have ministered to here.

“The tour will take us to Doncaster on Friday before another show in Edinburg, Scotland, on Sunday for the AFM annual conference, an event that brings thousands of worshippers together. We will conclude the tour next Wednesday in Dubai, where we are going to meet our fans.”

Next month, Chivaviro will also embark on a tour of Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

Meanwhile, Chivaviro has expressed shock over the passing on of Olinda Marova’s husband-cum-manager Michael Ziwenga on Tuesday after a short illness.

Olinda featured in Chivaviro’s latest hit song Maranatha together with other artistes including Leonard Zhakata, Mathias Mhere and Psalmist Josh Kays.

