Short in the arm for Mt Darwin school

Chiunye Secondary School in Mt Darwin has received a shot in the arm after Coca-Cola Zimbabwe donated textbooks worth $2 000 to help improve education standards at the institution.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Speaking during the handover of the textbooks on Tuesday, a representative of the beverages company, Vee Chibanda, also pledged that Coca-Cola would donate a science kit before the end of the year.

“We do a lot of competitions year by year. But we are also obliged by the laws of the country to give back to the community and as part of that, we found this school, Chiunye Secondary, deserving to receive our support,” she said.

“We recognise that education is key, so we asked leaders of this school what they would want us to do for them and they expressed their concerns, key among them was the need for textbooks. We have brought them English, Agriculture, Commerce and Science textbooks worth $2 000.”

Mashonaland Central provincial education director Lloyd Mudiwa urged other companies to emulate Coca-Cola and do projects that help to enhance education.

“As a ministry, we are not able to buy school textbooks alone, but we need support from different partners. Therefore, I urge other companies to emulate Coca-Cola in doing such so that our country may go far in terms of education,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...