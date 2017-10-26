Rhino, elephant poaching declines in Namibia

WINDHOEK — Namibia recorded fewer cases of rhino and elephant poaching this year compared to recent years, the southern African nation’s Environment and Tourism minister said on Monday.

Namibia has one of the largest black rhino populations in the world, but as in neighbouring South Africa, it is under threat from the lucrative market in rhino horn, especially in Asia.

So far this year, 27 rhinos had been poached compared to 60 last year and 95 in 2015, Environment and Tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta told reporters. Twenty elephants have been poached since January compared to 101 in 2016 and 49 a year before.

“More resources have been allocated to fight poaching, more government agencies, non-governmental organisations, private sector, international development partners, communities and the general public have come on board to support our efforts to stop poaching,” Shifeta said.

— Reuters

