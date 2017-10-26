Establish more community health access points: Minister

BENDE Clinic, the first of several clinics developed under the End Malaria Campaign, is set to be handed over to communities in Nyanga today.

BY VANESSA GONYE

The clinic is the first of six clinics set to be developed in phase one of the exercise, which covers the eastern parts of the country, where malaria cases are prevalent, particularly Chipinge district.

Nyanga South legislator, Supa Mandiwanzira (Zanu PF) bemoaned that people in the malaria-infested areas had to travel long distances to access health services.

“We are committed to fighting malaria. It is saddening to note that people are travelling long distances to access health care facilities; for example, villagers in Bende are travelling more than 10km to access health facilities at the nearest clinic. The community health access points will go a long way in addressing such challenges, ensuring that villagers will quickly receive medical attention,” he said.

Mandiwanzira urged the government and other stakeholders to establish community health access points in several villages to combat the malaria scourge.

Other clinics to be established in Tangwena, Nyamahumba 2, Chimusasa, Sanhare and Bende villages are expected to be functional by year end.

