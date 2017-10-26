Mutsvangwa gets leadership boost

The High Court has confirmed Christopher Mutsvangwa as the legitimate leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA), effectively barring Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene from claiming leadership of the ex-freedom fighters’ grouping.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The order was confirmed yesterday by High Court judge, Justice Helena Charehwa after Chimene and some war veterans were in February last year interdicted from masquerading as interim or substantive leaders of the association.

Since the granting of the interim order by High Court judge, Justice Happias Zhou, Mutsvangwa has been in control pending confirmation of the final order. When the interim order was granted, Justice Zhou also interdicted Chimene from issuing Press statements on behalf of ZNLWVA and its leadership.

Chimene last year claimed to have passed a vote of no-confidence against Mutsvangwa, Headman Moyo and Victor Matemadanda. The court order read in part: “Respondent (Chimene) be and is, hereby, ordered not to interfere with applicant’s (ZNLWVA) activities or give Press conferences with regards to applicant’s activities or give Press conferences with regards to applicant and its leadership.

“Respondent and any other persons acting through her are, hereby, interdicted from holding themselves up as the interim or substantive leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association.”

At some point, the Provincial Affairs minister approached the High Court seeking to have the same judgment in ZNLWVA’s favour reversed, but her efforts were in vain, as her application for rescission of judgment was dismissed.

Through her lawyers, Messrs Garikayi and Company, Chimene had filed the application, arguing the judgment was erroneously sought by ZNLWVA and likewise granted by Justice Zhou in error.

Chimene had argued that she was never served with a copy of the urgent chamber application, which eventually culminated in the interdict being granted against her.

She also said the matter was eventually heard in her absence, but she was never served with a notice of set-down considering that the application was not being made on an ex parte basis, adding the rules required service of both the application and the notice of set-down on her person.

ZNLWVA was represented by Edmore Muhlekiwa.

