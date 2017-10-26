Mujuru coalition to unveil campaign strategies

THE People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru has announced plans to unveil its 2018 election campaign strategies in Bulawayo on Friday next week following its launch in Harare last week .

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Methuseli Moyo, chairperson of the PRC launch information and publicity committee, said they had hit the ground running preparing for the launch of their 2018 election campaigns.

“The team will visit all the city’s 29 wards to drum up support for the ceremony to mark the takeoff of the Freedom Train/Isitimela Senkululeko/Chitima Cherusununguko, the motto of the PRC,” he said in a statement.

Moyo said NPP vice-president, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo was leading the preparations for the coalition’s Bulawayo launch in liaison with PDP secretary-general, Gorden Moyo, Patrick Thaba Moyo (PDP national chairperson), Zunde national vice-chairperson, Brian Sibanda, Dare vice-chairperson, Isaiah Jonga, and NPP national vice-chairperson, Esnath Bulayani.

“The coalition has also established six committees to look into various aspects in preparation for the launch. The committees and their chairpersons are information and publicity (Methuseli Moyo), security and protocol (Senator Matson Hlalo), logistics and transport committee (Sengezo Tshabangu), special guests committee (Gladys Hadebe), entertainment committee (Frank Mhlanga), fundraising committee (Clayton Jones), and mobilisation committee (Sipepa Nkomo).”

Moyo said the provincial leadership of the four coalition partners met in Bulawayo on Tuesday “to beef up the committees, which were commissioned by Nkomo to start work immediately”.

Mujuru, who heads the National People’s Party (NPP), is the coalition’s presidential candidate for 2018.

Other parties to the PRC include a rival camp of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment (Dare) led by Gilbert Dzikiti.

