A FORM 2 student at Nyamashato Secondary School in Murewa committed suicide last week using a necktie after her boyfriend allegedly dumped her after authorities had threatened to punish the two over their affair.

By Jairos Saunyama

The 16-year-old girl from Marozva village, under Chief Mangwende, hanged herself in a garden and the body was discovered by her 66-year-old grandmother, who reported the matter to the

police.

Mashonaland East Province police were not available for comment yesterday despite efforts to engage them.

According to a reliable source, on October 20, the girl told her grandmother that school authorities had threatened to punish her after she had returned from the weekend.

It is reported that her grandmother quizzed her about the reasons and the nature of the punishment, but she refused to disclose.

The following morning, the girl left to water vegetables in a garden as was her routine.

When the grandmother followed later, she found her granddaughter’s body hanging from a tree.

The incident was reported to the police who attended the scene and took the body to the Murewa District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

However, it later emerged that the girl was having an affair with a classmate before the school authorities discovered it and reprimanded the two.

After the reprimand, the boy ended the affair, but this did not go down with the girl, resulting in her committing suicide.

Form 2 student hangs self over boyfriend : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...