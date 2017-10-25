President Mugabe swears in new ambassadors

Wednesday 25th October 2017 16:24

President Mugabe swore in five foreign ambassadors at the State House Wednesday afternoon. Among the new arrivals was Nigerian envoy Mrs Janet Bessong Odeka (fourth from left, next to Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Walter Mzembi). – Pictures: Chief Photographer Believe Nyakudjara
