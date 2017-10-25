Gospel musician Marowa’s husband dies

GOSPEL musician Olinda Marowa’s husband-cum-manager Michael Mufaro Ziwenga has died.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Marowa confirmed the death on her Facebook page.

“Mudiwa wangu zorora murugare, (My darling rest in peace). Will always cherish the sweet moments we had together. Wandibaya panyama nhete! (You have pained me) 10 years of knowing you was the greatest thing I could ever had! Will always love you my hero, husband, friend, mentor, personal pastor. Rest in peace Michael Mufaro Ziwenga,” the message read.

Details of the cause of death were still sketchy yesterday as Marowa was not reachable on her phone.

But sources close to the family said Ziwenga died at a local hospital after a short illness.

The death of Ziwenga has plunged the country’s showbiz fraternity into mourning with social networks inundated with condolence messages from music producers and gospel artistes who paid reverence to the cleric.

Top gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro said the gospel fraternity has lost a cadre.

“The passing on of Pastor Ziwenga has left us in great shock. He has been more than a friend to many gospel artistes. We have worked freely with his wife and we have seen how supportive he was to not only his wife, but many other artistes,” he said.

“Ziwenga, we celebrate your life for allowing God to use you on earth … Rest in Peace. My deepest condolences to a fellow sister gospel musician pastor Olinda Marova Ziwenga and family,” gospel musician Ashelly Manzunzu said.

Ziwenga leaves behind wife Olinda and two children.

Mourners are gathered at Number 12 George Road in Hatfield, Harare.

