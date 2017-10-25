PDP South Africa endorses PRC as viable vehicle to unseat Zanu PF

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South Africa province has endorsed the launch on Friday of the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) as the “only” viable vehicle to unseat Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

A PDP faction led by secretary general, Gorden Moyo was last week among opposition parties that unveiled the PRC, as one of the coalitions that have been formed of late to challenge the ruling party next year.

Moyo and PDP leader, Tendai Biti went separate ways after the former announced the latter’s expulsion for allegedly dragging the opposition party to join the MDC Alliance. Biti insists the MDC Alliance is the only alternative with the best chance of wrestling power from Zanu PF in the polls.

SA acting secretary-general, Butholezwe Nyathi, however, said their province was in full support of the PRC, adding they had also hit the ground running to popularise the opposition coalition.

“As the PDP, we welcome and endorse the formation of the PRC as a viable vehicle for taking state power from the corrupt and counter progressive regime of Zanu PF,” Nyathi said.

The PRC has chosen former Vice-President, Joice Mujuru as its presidential candidate. Mujuru leads the opposition National People’s Party (NPP).

Nyathi added: “Going forward, we will be setting out mobilisation and working structures this side of border with our coalition partners. There is a lot of work to be done and we know that power will not be given on a silver platter.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone based in South Africa to tell their relatives based in Zimbabwe to register to vote.”

The PRC of Mujuru’s NPP, PDP and the Zimbabwe Union of Democrats becomes the third major opposition coalition after the MDC Alliance and Coalition of Democrats (CODE).

Reports said Mujuru refused to join CODE after Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa and other senior leaders of CODE ignored her demands that she should be declared the leader of the coalition. She was reported to have wanted to lead the MDC Alliance as well.

Like this: Like Loading...