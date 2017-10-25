Apostolic member charged with marrying off his under-age daughter

A 39-YEAR-OLD Chinamhora apostolic sect member yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening section 94 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after pledging his 15-year-old daughter to his churchmate.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Soul Date was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to November 7 on free bail.

It is the State’s case that sometime last year, Date pledged to marry his daughter to an unknown churchmate, but his daughter turned down the offer, but still determined to accomplish his move Date allegedly again made another agreement with another churchmate only identified as Tizora to marry his daughter.

The State alleges on October 2 this year, Tizora went to Date’s homestead in a bid to take his “wife”, but when the girl learnt about the move she escaped to a nearby mountain where she spent the whole night.

The matter came to light when the minor narrated her ordeal to the headman, who in turn made a police report, leading to Date’s arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

