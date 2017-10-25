A DRUNK curio vendor drowned in a swimming pool at one of Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu’s night clubs in Victoria Falls Town on Monday night.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Officer Commanding Victoria Falls Police, Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Themba Ndumba (31) of BH36 under Chief Mvuthu.

Ndumba’s colleague, Prosper Bhebhe said they were both drunk when the accident happened.

“We were drinking beer at Falls Club but it became too hot and we decided to go and swim. The gate was closed because it was at around 7pm,” he said.

“After entering the pool, Themba just disappeared and initially I thought he was swimming from the deep end, but when I realised that he wasn’t coming out, I immediately went to seek help. When one of the patrons came, he went inside the pool and found him dead at the deep end. He was so drunk and could not manoeuvre in the water.”

His body was taken to Victoria Falls mortuary for post mortem.

Vendor drowns at Obert Mpofu’s night club : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...