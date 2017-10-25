Ariel’s Bosso future uncertain

ARIEL Sibanda’s future at Highlanders has been called into question after the seasoned goalkeeper has once again been ignored by coach Erol Akbay, who has opted for young Nedrick Madeya for the rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Sibanda, one of the senior players at the Bulawayo giants, last featured for the club in the league in the 1-1 draw against Dynamos in Harare on September 10, and since then, he has watched from the sidelines.

He was picked for the Chibuku Super Cup match against Harare City, which Highlanders lost 2-1 at Mandava Stadium on September 24, and Madeya was back between the sticks in the subsequent league games against Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Triangle.

More worryingly for Sibanda, he has been watching some of these games from the terraces with reserve goalkeeper Prosper Matutu picked ahead of him to deputise Madeya.

Asked to clarify on Sibanda’s current situation in the team, Akbay explained: “He was injured and travelled to South Africa on personal business which we were aware of. But while he was away I have been impressed by the young man Madeya. The young man has a lot of potential and we have decided to give him a chance.

There is nothing wrong with Ariel, he is available, but on Thursday (tomorrow) Madeya will be in charge against Caps United. There is no other reason why Ariel has not been in charge, of course he is our first choice goalkeeper, but Madeya has been doing well. It happened last year when Ariel was injured, we had to use Prosper,” Akbay said.

Madeya was promoted from Division One side Bosso 90 together with Ray Lunga and Charlton Siamalonga.

Akbay is desperate for a flourishing finish to the season to get a respectable position for the team on the final log standings after his campaign imploded following a string of poor results at the start of the second half of the season, which the coach blamed on the departure of his key strikers Prince Dube and Roderick Mutuma.

Highlanders welcome back into the team King Nadolo, Tendai Ndlovu and Gabriel Nyoni, who missed the team’s recent matches due to injuries.

A win against the Green Machine will take them to position six on the log table with 43 points before they host Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day 30 fixtures

Tomorrow: Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium, rearranged fixture)

Friday: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab)

Sunday: Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimo), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos

(Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)

