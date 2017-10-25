WATER woes for residents of St Ives in Chinhoyi will be a thing of the past after Chinhoyi High School Interact Club students donated a borehole to the community.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Chinhoyi mayor Test Michaels thanked the school for giving back to the community.

“Water is a basic human right that we cannot do without. The infrastructure we have is overstretched due to the rising population. I want to commend Chinhoyi High students for this selfless act, considering that the students used part of their pocket money in order to make this a success,” he said.

Michaels also commended the school for moulding the students into responsible citizens.

“True to the theme of Chinhoyi High ‘Pietas’, which means service to the community, the school has proved beyond reasonable doubt that it does not just educate our children in academia only, but also teaches them to be responsible citizens of this town and our beloved Zimbabwe,” Michaels said.

Town clerk Maxwell Kaitano promised to solar-power the borehole.

“As an appreciation for this noble gesture, my administration will solar-power this borehole to ensure piped water gets to the residents,” Kaitano said.

Acting provincial education director Gabriel Mhumha witnessed the borehole handover ceremony.

Chinhoyi High students provide borehole for residents : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...