BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) and government have embarked on a joint mass immunisation programme against tropical diseases such as bilharzia, elephantiasis and helminthiasis.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

The programme, running from October 30 to November 4, targets children and adults.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday, council’s clinical medical officer, Khulamuzi Nyathi, urged residents to take the programme seriously as 15% of Bulawayo residents were at risk of contracting tropical diseases.

“The output of this programme will be the treatment of people, drug supply and advocacy communication and social mobilisation,” Nyathi said.

“This programme will eliminate or control these diseases and thus there will be improved nutrition status in children and women and also reduces disability,” he said.

Community health worker, Glodie Khupe said the programme will be implemented in places such as health facilities, schools, creches, shopping centres and market places.

Council’s senior health promotional officer, Sitshengisiwe Siziba said the targeted groups were primary and secondary children and adults.

She said at least $18 000 had been set aside for the programme.

Govt, BCC in joint immunisation programme : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...