NetOne urged to increase infrastructure development projects in Karoi

KAROI Town Council chairman Richard Ziki has appealed to mobile network provider, NetOne, to increase its infrastructure development projects in the area to help in creating employment opportunities for the local population.

Speaking at the official opening of the Karoi NetOne shop on Friday, Ziki said the town was seeking investors who would construct new buildings and shopping malls. “We believe the opening of this shop is the beginning of better things to come for our communities including farmers, miners and cross-border traders,” he said.

NetOne retail and sales executive Nyaradzo Shoko said: “We are pleased to anno

unce that already NetOne has made big strides in creating employment as we have surpassed 20 000 brand ambassadors of our network that is accessible in some outlying areas.

“The opening of the shop is just a drop in the ocean of what we are planning and help turn around our economy. It is our duty to work closely with local authorities and gear for development,” Shoko said.

NetOne mobile financial services relations officer Tinashe Chari said the company’s new product, dubbed One Money, would make a difference to farmers, miners and the generality of the population as they would now easily access their cash and not spend more time queuing in bank halls.

“We aim to assist farmers get their monies on time, hence our partnering with the Grain Marketing Board, Cottco and tobacco merchants so that farmers remain productive while they access their money via mobile wherever they are,” Chari said.

“While One Fusion was a game changer, One Money will give the best as it offers lowest rates among other service providers including the traditional banking sector.”

OneMoney and the new NetOne debit card, which promises to be a game changer in the market, will be launched in Harare tonight.

