Tarrus Riley jets in

SENSATIONAL Jamaican-American reggae singer Tarrus Riley is expected to touch down at Harare International Airport this afternoon, ahead of his much-awaited debut show at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Tarrus Riley yesterday posted images of him leaving the airport in Jamaica, with concert organisers promising to give the crooner an explosive welcome in Harare.

“We can confirm that Tarrus will land at Harare International Airport tomorrow with touchdown expected at 12:30pm. He will briefly meet his fans outside of the airport arrivals area before proceeding to the Rainbow Towers Hotel to meet with members of the Press and fellow artistes,” the concert spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the concert organisers have also announced ticket prices, with early bird tickets starting at $20 and subsequent tickets being $30 for a regular ticket, $50 for VIP and $100 for VVIP tickets.

“The prevailing challenges around liquidity, coupled with paying to bring an international artiste, as well as the best local names in the arts at the moment outside of having a sponsor for the show had an obvious bearing on the pricing, but we believe the early bird advance ticket option helps make the show easy on the pocket,” he said.

“At the end of the day the concert is for the people and not an elitist event. We hope the fans can bear with us in our reaching this decision.”

He said the tickets are selling online on Web tickets and at the Harare International Conference Centre main auditorium reception.

Tarrus Riley will perform with the who’s and who of the local music industry, namely Jah Prayzah, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, DJ Templeman, Gary Tight and Killer T.

