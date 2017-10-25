Zim records positive strides in fighting human trafficking

ZIMBABWE has moved up in the positive and is now ranked at Tier-2 watch list on human trafficking, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) mission in Harare chief Lily Sanya said.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

In an interview during the national sensitisation workshop on the integrated border management training package yesterday, Sanya said Zimbabwe had made positive strides in fighting human trafficking, but there was still room to make improvements.

Tier-1 are countries whose governments fully meet the Trafficking Victims Protection Act’s (TVPA) minimum standards.

Countries in Tier-2 are those whose governments do not fully meet the TVPA’s minimum standards, but are making significant efforts to meet those standards; and Tier-3 are those who do not fully meet the minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so.

“Last year, Zimbabwe was ranked at Tier-3 for a very long time, but this time it has improved in its ranking, it is at Tier-2. That only happened because the country started looking at human trafficking issues and addressing them,” Sanya said.

“We look at aspects of protection and aspects of making sure that there is an attempt also to arrest and prosecute people involved in human trafficking and that has happened. Obviously, there is still room for improvement, but the country has made progress.”

She said no country could deal with migration issues on its own because international migration was transnational.

Sanya said countries could have bilateral arrangements where they would discuss specific issues affecting them.

In his opening remarks, Home Affairs permanent secretary Melusi Matshiya said there was need for integration, co-ordination, unison, togetherness and forward-looking among different partners.

He described yesterday’s workshop as the culmination of various initiatives and activities aimed at providing key inputs which would ultimately feed into the development of the national immigration policy for the country.

Matshiya said the workshop was aimed at increasing the capacity of border management officers to mainstream and operationalise IOM concepts in migration management.

