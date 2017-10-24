Hailstorm leaves trail of destruction at Gokwe school

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Property worth over $90 000 was lost to a hailstorm that destroyed the roof of a classroom block at Nyamuroro Primary School in Gokwe, Midlands Province last Friday. The hailstorm left a trail of destruction as it ripped asbestos sheets off trusses, textbooks, exercise books, chalks, and furniture among other items, leaving about 300 pupils having lessons in the open.

In an interview, Nyamuroro headmistress Mrs Emah Kupfuwa said the incident occurred just after pupils had been dismissed.

“A strong wind came and blew off a classroom block. The whole roof was blown away, textbooks and exercise books were also destroyed by the showers that accompanied the strong wind. The books got wet and are no longer usable. We are now conducting our lessons under a tree, while other classes share with those that were not affected. Lessons are being conducted with no books or chalks because all that was destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is about $90 000 and we are appealing to well-wishers to assist us because the situation is bad. Six classes have been affected and given the coming of the rain season, it is a cause for concern,” she said.

Mrs Kupfuwa said learning under a tree presented a challenge in that teachers were not using the chalkboard as a teaching aid, coupled by the fact that pupils had no books. School Development Committee chairperson Mr Knowledge Matare said the situation would have been worse if the hailstorm had struck while pupils were in the building.

“We thank God the children had just left for their respective homes. We could be talking of a more dire situation because the hailstorm was quite violent,” he said. Gokwe Nembudziya Member of Parliament Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena pledged 5 000 exercise books to the school.

“We are making a passionate appeal to those who can assist the school. Nyamuroro is one of the most developed schools, registering high pass rates and what has happened is very unfortunate,” he said. Cde Wadyajena was speaking after touring the school. He noted that the classroom block had been condemned, hence there was need to construct a new one.

“It would be futile to repair the block since it has been condemned by the Civil Protection Unit,” said Cde Wadyajena. A parent, Mr Kudakwashe Chiherenge, said the school was built more than 50 years ago and had outlived its lifespan.

