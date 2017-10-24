Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction gathers pace

Herald Reporter

Construction work at Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North Province has gathered momentum, with placement of concrete on the riverbed already in progress, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), has said. ZINWA communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

“The placement of concrete on the riverbed started on October 20 and the target is to complete the exercise before the onset of the rains,” she said. Gwayi-Shangani Dam will become the country’s third largest inland water body after Tokwe-Mukosi Dam and Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo. The Gwayi-Shangani Dam will have a capacity of 635 million cubic metres of water and will enhance irrigation in Matabeleland North.

“With a capacity of 635 cubic metres of water, Gwayi-Shangani Dam is expected unlock critical socio-economic development for Matabeleland North Province through the supply of irrigation water for surrounding communities,” said Mrs Munyonga.

“The dam is a critical component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, which is considered the long-term solution for Bulawayo’s water challenges. The National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project consists of the dam and pipeline to Bulawayo, with an envisaged greenbelt being established 40 kilometres on either sides of the pipeline. The dam also has the capacity to generate six megawatts of electricity.”

The project resumed in July after Government released funds to cover the arrears that were owed to the contractor, China Water and Electric Corporation and for the continuation of work. Meanwhile, work on the installation of pumping and conveyance systems at Mutange Dam in Gokwe has also commenced.

