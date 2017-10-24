Dlodlo crowned bodybuilding champ

Ndumiso Dlodlo is over the moon after he was crowned the country’s overall senior men bodybuilding and fitness championship winner at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare on Saturday.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Dlodlo, who trains at Body Works Gym in Bulawayo, outclassed top athletes drawn from all over the country, including Edward Mutero, Garikayi Mujuru, Paul Goredema and Champion Mbewe Chienderamwano.

“I can’t describe the feeling, all I can say is I’m happy and I want to thank friends and my family for the support because without them I couldn’t have scooped the title,” Dlodlo said.

Botswana-based Chienderamwano claimed the senior men bodybuilding heavyweight category while the women body fitness gong went to Michelle Fortman.

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture minister Makhosini Hlongwane, who was the guest of honour at the event, said: “This approach to athletes selection is in sync with Zimbabwe’s selection policy which among other aspects seeks to ensure consideration of all deserving athletes for selection into national teams. It is, therefore, my clarion call to the National Bodybuilding Federation to decentralise functions, activities and programmes to all communities through establishment of sustainable clubs in all the wards of the country.”

He said his ministry had embarked on the implementation of the community sport and recreation club system aimed at massification of sport and recreation and had realised numerous achievements to date.

Hlongwane also urged athletes to shun the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs.

“Let me also reiterate the need for bodybuilders to have sound discipline, specifically the call to shy away from doping, alcoholism and other forms of prohibited drugs. Bodybuilders should adhere to planned training regimes,” he said.

This year’s competition was exciting in that it witnessed an increased number of entries in all the female divisions like bikini and fitness, which proved to be the categories that were most loved by the crowd.

Results

Senior men bodybuilding overall winner – Ndumiso Dlodlo

Senior men bodybuilding light heavyweight – Nigel Maphosa

Senior men bodybuilding heavyweight – Champion Chienderamwano

Senior men bodybuilding middleweight – Ndumiso Dlodlo

Senior men bodybuilding lightweight – Lovemore Munyamana

Junior men bodybuilding up to and including 23 years – Mozombamzi Phiri

Men’s Fitness – Chamunorwa Marange

Men’s Physique – Edvaldo De Mateus

Children Fitness Boys – Blessing Timburwa

Wheelchair men bodybuilding – Marko Mwale

Women Bikini Fitness Masters – Sally Lapage

Women Bikini Fitness – Wendy -Du Caldier De Curac

Women Body Fitness – Michelle Fortman

