US govt donates $100 000 to Lupane women

THE United States African Development Foundation (USADF) last week donated over $100 000 to the Lupane Women’s Development Trust to enable the Matabeleland North organisation capacitate its members in business and financial literacy.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

United States embassy deputy chief of mission, Jennifer Savage handed over the grant in Lupane on Thursday, emphasising the US government’s commitment to economic development in Zimbabwe.

“The United States shares the desires of the people of Zimbabwe who want to see a peaceful democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe that provides for its people and contributes to regional stability,” she said.

Savage said the funding from USADF compliments the embassy’s support to health, agriculture and economic empowerment projects across Zimbabwe.

“We hope that this contributes to efforts by women in Lupane to make a positive economic impact in their immediate families and the community,” she said.

Savage said with the funding from USADF and technical assistance from Linkages for Economic Advancement of the Disadvantaged (Lead) Trust, the Lupane Women’s Trust will help its members acquire skills needed to operate as an organisation through the development of a human resources operations policy.

“Members will be equipped with skills on financial reporting and participatory monitoring. The organisation will also upgrade its financial management systems and automated office systems to optimise business operations, including developing an online marketing platform.

“The funding will help the organisation establish a revolving purchase fund to increase the quantity of their crafts,” she said.

Lupane Women’s Development Trust is a membership organisation with over 4 500 people in Lupane District. The organisation works to improve livelihoods of its members through co-ordinated enterprises including handcrafts, poultry and vegetation production.

