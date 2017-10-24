Former town clerk raps ‘liar’ Kasukuwere

FORMER Mutare town clerk Obert Muzawazi has rapped Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere for allegedly tricking him into resigning from the local authority on false promises that he would walk away with a hefty package.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Muzawazi, who resigned from the post almost two years ago, following a litany of allegations including corruption and incompetence, told NewsDay at the weekend that the local authority owed him $200 000 in terminal benefits.

He said he had taken the matter to court.

“Mutare City Council has not paid me for almost 14 months. I am owed almost $200 000 and they don’t want to pay me. I was at the council for almost nine years and I helped the city to be in the limelight,’’ Muzawazi said.

“I am not happy with the conduct of Minister Saviour Kasukuwere. He enticed me to resign and promised to give me a package, but I am yet to get anything. He is just not honest.”

He also took a jibe at his successor Joshua Maligwa, describing him as a “young man’’ who hates him for no reason.

“The other thing is that the current Mutare town clerk, Joshua Maligwa, just hates me and I don’t know why the young man hates me, perhaps he has some people behind him,’’ he said.

Muzawazi expressed optimism that he would one day bounce back as town clerk.

“As you see, I am fine and doing great, one day I am going to bounce back as Mutare City Council town clerk, but I would need to work with honest people, especially politicians,’’ he said.

Maligwa, who took over as town clerk early this year following Muzawazi’s departure, has already crossed swords with residents after he recently declared his allegiance to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Kasukuwere refuted Muzawazi’s claims, saying: “I am not a fool to make such claims of such big money. His claims are not true and I am not his employer, he should speak to his employer.”

Like this: Like Loading...