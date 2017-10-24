Chief issued with warrant of arrest

A BULAWAYO magistrate yesterday issued an arrest warrant for Chief Ndondo of Mbembesi after the traditional leader absconded his trial on charges of kidnapping and assaulting one of his subjects.

By NIZBERT MOYO

Ndondo, born Dumisani Basil Ndondo, and his messenger Nzelani Mpengesi were expected to appear in the dock on allegations of assaulting Even Ndlovu.

The duo allegedly assaulted Ndlovu with a knobkerrie and tied him to a tree for six hours in April last year, accusing him of disregarding the chief’s court.

Ndondo, however, did not turn up for continuation of trial, forcing magistrate Joseph Mabeza to issue an arrest warrant against him and postpone the trial to October 25.

The court heard that Mpengesi had excused himself from yesterday’s court session, citing pressing family matters.

Ndondo in April allegedly assaulted Ndlovu with a knobkerrie and tied him to a tree for six hours on charges of failing to attend court meetings and disrespecting him.

After assaulting Ndlovu, the chief is alleged to have then ordered Mpengesi to continue with the assault until the villager sustained severe injuries. The alleged assault took place at the chief’s homestead.

Ndlovu was referred to the hospital for medical treatment.

