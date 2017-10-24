NetOne maintains pressure on rivals

Government-owned mobile operator NetOne has maintained pressure on rivals recording the largest growth in subscriber base in the second quarter ended June, latest statistics from the regulator show.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

According to the report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, NetOne’s subscriber base grew by 7,7% to 5 480 073 from the previous quarter’s 5 089 448.

Econet’s total subscriptions grew by 6,8% as it moves to 10 967 542 subscribers from 10 265 733 subscribers in the first quarter of 2017.

Telecel’s subscriber base grew by 0,01% to 4 658 499 in the quarter from 4 657 900 in the previous quarter.

NetOne has been aggressive in its bid to grow the subscriber base, registering more than 500 000 in the first quarter on the back of its OneFusion package. The package has become a gamer changer in the industry due to its affordability as well as compatibility as it fuses voice, messages and data on one bundle.

Its customer centricity has seen the operator being rewarded, bagging two awards at the 2017 Service Excellence Awards.

The mobile telecoms giant clinched the Service Excellence (mobile telecoms sector) Award before gracing the winners’ podium again to collect the 1st runner up in the Best Call Centre category.

NetOne public relations manager John Nyashanu paid tribute to the entire organisation, saying a paradigm shift that places customers at the heart of their operations had been embraced by all and is paying dividends.

“At NetOne our customers are our number one stakeholder and they get preferential treatment all the time. Such a thrust has proved to be the panacea in our quest to reclaim our pinnacle position in the sector. It is extremely gratifying when reputable institutions like the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe recognise and appreciate our efforts,” he said.

NetOne customer operations manager, Kennedy Mateko weighed in: “We leave nothing to chance when it comes to customer care at NetOne. We are cognisant of the fact that once you lose a customer, someone is waiting in the wings to snap him/her up and this is what we strive to avoid at all costs.”

NetOne has also been rolling out a number of products such as OneTech and OneCover as it bids to get a bigger chunk of the market.

NetOne maintains pressure on rivals : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...