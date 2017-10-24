Mutare motorist sues council over spikes

A MUTARE motorist, Nyasha Kavhukatema, has sued the local authority for $400 following the deflation and puncture of his vehicle tyres by spike-throwing municipal police officers.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Kavhukatema, represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), cited Mutare City Council, town clerk Joshua Maligwa and a municipal police officer only identified as Musarurwa as the respondents.

The local authority was served with summons last Friday and given seven days to respond.

Kavhukatema claimed that the incident happened as he was driving in the city centre on September 25 this year.

“The vehicle ACV8618 was towed and placed under the custody of City of Mutare. The vehicle was unconditionally released after lawyers wrote a letter of demand and the plaintiff had reported the matter to the police, who preferred the charge of malicious damage to property,’’ the particulars of the claim read.

“As a result of the random and negligent administration of the tyre-deflation device, spike, the plaintiff’s vehicle was damaged on the rear fender and rear bumper and needed the services of panel beaters, the cost of repairing the damages is $386.’’

