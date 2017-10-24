Manyowa eyes South African award

GOSPEL musician, Janet Manyowa has, been nominated for the SABC Crown Gospel Awards scheduled for November 26 at Durban Arena in South Africa.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The trail-blazing musician, who is one of the best female gospel musicians in the country at the moment, is the only female nominated for the Best of Africa award.

Manyowa said this is her first time to be nominated for a regional award.

“I have received over nine local awards and this is my first time receiving a regional award. I was really surprised because I didn’t see this coming. I am so excited and I thank God for the recognition and I just hope I will get it,” she said.

Manyowa said she was nominated based on her three songs — Zadzisa, Amazing God and Ndomira Pamuri.

Manyowa added that with the new projects she is working on, she is hoping to scoop international awards in the future.

“I am looking forward to international awards. With the release of new projects and with hard work, I know I can do it,” she said.

The Kune Muponesi hitmaker said she is working on her second album, which is likely to be released early next year.

Manyowa recently released the video for her single, Zadzisa, which is making waves on social media platforms.

The songstress has made such an impact that she is now competing with trendsetters including Michael Mahendere and Matthias Mhere.

Manyowa, who has been doing music professionally for three years, has received multiple nominations at the Permican Awards.

She also clinched two awards at the 2015 Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) as the Best Newcomer and the best female artiste.

