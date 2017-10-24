Top cops jailed for stealing from ZRP Women’s Club

TWO senior police officers based in Harare, Assistant Commissioner Fortunate Chirara and Inspector John Madhuku, were yesterday sentenced to two-year prison terms each for stealing $4 000 from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Kuyedza Women’s Club.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chirara and Madhuku will effectively serve nine-month custodial terms each after Harare magistrate Josephine Sande suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour and another nine months on condition they restitute the complainant

$2 300 each.

During the trial, the duo denied the charge and blamed Assistant Commissioner Justice Chengeta’s wife, Miriam Maidei, for failing to run the club effectively, hence the shortfalls.

The court heard that Chirara acted in connivance with Madhuku to fleece the club.

The matter had initially sucked in Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s wife, Isabel, and Support Unit Commissioner Mekia Tanyanyiwa’s wife, Clara, who were accused of forming a private company called Marblegold Enterprise (Private) Ltd to supply various materials to Kuyedza Women’s Club.

Nancy Chandakaona appeared for the State.

