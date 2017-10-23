Govt lauds UN on humanitarian aid

Audrey Rundofa Herald Reporter

Government has commended the United Nations for its contribution towards humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe. Speaking at the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations in the capital yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Walter Mzembi said Zimbabwe was proud to reaffirm its strong belief in, and attachment to, the United Nations multilateral system it represented.

“It is for this reason that we wish to see a revitalised multilateral system and reformed multilateral system that reflects contemporary realities and its capacity to manage our current complex,” he said.

“I wish to express and to convey to all UN country team members our country’s appreciation for the excellent working relationship we have with every one of you and for your dedication to the development of our country. These relationships of cooperation between the Government and the UN country team have enabled us together to deliver humanitarian assistance to our people.”

UN resident coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said the UN would continue its engagement in supporting sustainable development. He said UN would continue to do more for the people of Zimbabwe.

“Our collective efforts will continue to target and prioritise the most at risks populations, to provide access to quality health and education, address the root causes of multi-dimension vulnerabilities and support resilience building,” said Mr Parajuli.

“The comprehensive nature of the SDGs (sustainable development goals) requires partnership beyond the traditional Government and development partners that include civil society, private sector, faith based organisation and others. “As such, we call on all partners to join hands for transformative growth and investments to make the SDGs a reality for all in Zimbabwe.”

Mr Parajuli said the UN will support Government’s key reform efforts aimed at transforming the economy and reducing poverty.

