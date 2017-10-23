NewsDay Zimbabwe

BVR: Scrap proof of residence requirement , NGO urges Zec

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist

Pensioners urged to embrace mobile money

Grey imports sink Zim car manufacturing prospects

Kaindu taunts fellow Chibuku Super Cup finalists Harare City

Rusike signs ‘lucrative’ deal with Zanaco

Game-Day: Performing well on the exam

All we want

Catholics mourn Mugabe critic

Budiriro, a constituency waiting on their MP

‘Harare needs Chingombe-blended eagle transformation strategy’

Castle braai fiesta comes to life

Sakunda Energy sues council over fuel debt

Procurement planning, procurement management planning

Vic Falls retreat for StarBrite champs

George Weah attends TB Joshua’s church service

Zimra sues former director

Zec registers 954 900 potential voters so far

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist

Caps United legend Phiri laid to rest

Former Zibawu president seeks ex-minister’s incarceration

Motivational writer launches debut publication

Tobacco farmers should lead reforestation programmes

Liverpool eye Nakamba

Mugabe reshuffling: WHO vindicates Zimbabweans

Prepare for Armageddon, Mnangagwa warned

BVR: Rights lawyers offer free services

Shame as WHO demotes Mugabe

Retailers warned over rejecting plastic money

Zim’s batting disappoints

https://www.newsday.co.zw Everyday News for Everyday People Mon, 23 Oct 2017 12:42:33 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=4.8.2 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-scrap-proof-residence-requirement-ngo-urges-zec/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-scrap-proof-residence-requirement-ngo-urges-zec/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 12:29:56 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975038

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to scrap the proof of residence requirement for prospctive voters who are registering under the new Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) currently happening countrywide. BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA In a letter addressed to Zec chairperson Rita Makarau, the forum’s Executive Director Blessin Gorejena said, “since the commencement of this exercise, we have received reports that many people are encountering challenges and being hindered from registering as voters due to challenges in accessing the proof of residence.” “The majority of the people, especially the rural villagers, urban poor and previously displaced persons, do not have any of the listen documents so they must produce a residence affidavit sworn before a commissioner of oaths. This has proved a nightmare to most people as the commissioners of oaths are not easily accessible to them.” According to Gorejena, the rigorous process of acquiring proof of residence potentially disenfranchises prospective voters. “In a nation of over 12 million citizens and an unemployment rate of over 80 percent, where the majority have no access to housing, let alone being homeowners, Zec’s requirements of proof of residence as a prerequisite for voter registration hs become an impediment to the enjoyment of the right to participate in elections. This creates a risk of frustrating willing voters and disefranchsing millions of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the letter.

BVR: Scrap proof of residence requirement , NGO urges Zec : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to scrap the proof of residence requirement for prospctive voters who are registering under the new Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) currently happening countrywide.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

In a letter addressed to Zec chairperson Rita Makarau, the forum’s Executive Director Blessin Gorejena said, “since the commencement of this exercise, we have received reports that many people are encountering challenges and being hindered from registering as voters due to challenges in accessing the proof of residence.”

“The majority of the people, especially the rural villagers, urban poor and previously displaced persons, do not have any of the listen documents so they must produce a residence affidavit sworn before a commissioner of oaths. This has proved a nightmare to most people as the commissioners of oaths are not easily accessible to them.”

According to Gorejena, the rigorous process of acquiring proof of residence potentially disenfranchises prospective voters.

“In a nation of over 12 million citizens and an unemployment rate of over 80 percent, where the majority have no access to housing, let alone being homeowners, Zec’s requirements of proof of residence as a prerequisite for voter registration hs become an impediment to the enjoyment of the right to participate in elections. This creates a risk of frustrating willing voters and disefranchsing millions of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the letter.

BVR: Scrap proof of residence requirement , NGO urges Zec : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-scrap-proof-residence-requirement-ngo-urges-zec/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist-2/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist-2/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 08:56:00 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975032

Government adviser and economist Ashok Chakravarti has said the economy is not receding back to the hyperinflation era, as there are better policies in place than in 2008.

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Government adviser and economist Ashok Chakravarti has said the economy is not receding back to the hyperinflation era, as there are better policies in place than in 2008.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

“We are nowhere near 2007. We are nowhere near 2008. We are not heading towards hyperinflation, as some people are saying, that is not going to happen because we have much more better policies at the moment,” he said at the pre-budget seminar organised by Parliament on Friday.

This came after the September 22 panic buying as Zimbabweans feared the return of hyperinflation and shortages of basic commodities.

He said deficit finance was a problem affecting the economy as well as aggravating the shortage of foreign currency, calling for the taming of the ever-ballooning expenditure by the government.

Chakravarti said there was also the need to craft a vibrant informal sector policy that nurtures the sector and enable it to grow and contribute to national revenue at a later stage.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority recently registered for taxation 13 000 small to medium enterprises (SMEs) at a time there are least 2,8 million SMEs in the country.

According to Chakravarti, the tax to gross domestic product ratio of 22 to 24% was abhorrent to investment and among the highest in Africa

Another economist, Gift Mugano said the government should consider subsidising electricity to the industry as the 9,8c per KWH was the highest in the region, rendering local products uncompetitive due to high cost of production.

He called for the removal of red tape which militates against export competitiveness in the country.

“In Mauritius to export you need one document, but in Zimbabwe you need at least 10 documents. Some of the requirements need to be streamlined. In Zimbabwe you spend three days to put in place exporting documents, but in Botswana you need just eight hours,” he said.

Mugano said the country’s pharmaceutical sector can be better than tobacco in generating foreign currency, urging foreign aid organisations, such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), to inject money into local drug manufacturing organisations and produce pharmaceuticals locally.

“Direct Aid is competing with us. Let USAid and [World Health Organisation] WHO put their money into CAPS and other companies and produce pharmaceuticals locally,” he said.

Mugano said there were 22 tax heads in the tourism sector, adding that there should be a single window payment platform to reduce corruption and increase compliance as was the case in Kenya.

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist-2/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/pensioners-urged-embrace-mobile-money/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/pensioners-urged-embrace-mobile-money/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:58:54 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974957

NATIONAL Social Security Authority (NSSA)’s acting regional manager for Manicaland province, Arcadia Kecho, has called on pensioners to register with mobile cash providers so they could receive their monthly pensions electronically instead of spending long hours queuing in banking halls.

Pensioners urged to embrace mobile money : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

NATIONAL Social Security Authority (NSSA)’s acting regional manager for Manicaland province, Arcadia Kecho, has called on pensioners to register with mobile cash providers so they could receive their monthly pensions electronically instead of spending long hours queuing in banking halls.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Addressing a NSSA informal sector all-stakeholders engagement meeting in Mutare on Friday, Kecho said: “We have an option where we transfer the monies on their mobile phones. We have agents everywhere through the mobile money initiative. We now appeal to the pensioners to embrace the mobile money transfers. They can do transactions via their mobile phones. We now need to educate them on this new development.”

This came after stakeholders accused NSSA of neglecting pensioners and making them travel long distances and standing in long queues at banks to access their monthly benefits.

Speaking at the same event, Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene called on NSSA to partner local authorities and informal traders in developing shopping malls to increase its revenue base.

“I want to challenge NSSA to assist the informal traders in their businesses to build market stalls or even malls so that the informal traders must sell their various wares. That is what we expect from you NSSA as social security,” she said.

Chimene said the informal sector was an important economic driver, hence her decision to rope in informal traders on her upcoming trip to China.

“I am not a person of theories or blueprints, but I am a person of action. There is no need for us to continue to talk and talk without doing any action. As a leader of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association, I want representatives of the informal sector to accompany me to China for some exchange visits,” she said.

“As the informal sector, you should utilise the $2 million loan facility for the small to medium enterprises. I want you to wake up and come up with good income-generating schemes. I don’t want people to misuse this fund. I will strictly monitor that money because it was given to me as the Minister of State for Manicaland province. I know people will say that I smoke mbanje, but if that mbanje makes me produce good results for the development of my people in my province, then let it be.”

Pensioners urged to embrace mobile money : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/pensioners-urged-embrace-mobile-money/feed/ 2 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/grey-imports-sink-zim-car-manufacturing-prospects/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/grey-imports-sink-zim-car-manufacturing-prospects/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:51:38 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974932

The country’s relaxed policies that permit the importation of used cars is hindering possible prospects by automobile companies to establish manufacturing plants, Nissan sales and operation general manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Liz Segal has said.

Grey imports sink Zim car manufacturing prospects : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

The country’s relaxed policies that permit the importation of used cars is hindering possible prospects by automobile companies to establish manufacturing plants, Nissan sales and operation general manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Liz Segal has said.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI/ FIDELITY MHLANGA

Drawing parallels in policy with South Africa, Segal told NewsDay on the side-lines of the third generation Nissan Navara launch last week that having an automobile manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe remained a pipe dream, until the government reviews its policy on “grey imports”.

“If the government puts a policy to ban grey imports, it would go a long way in making manufacturing viable in Zimbabwe. South Africa has benchmarks, they do not have grey imports, our automotive policy does not allow for grey imports, so establishing manufacturing goes hand-in-hand with the development of government auto policy,” Segal said.

“With grey imports, there will continue to be a challenge for all brands in sub-Saharan Africa, but what is great is being able to engage the government in auto policy or their plans around auto motor policy.”

She revealed that prior engagements had been made with the government, through the dealer’s counsel, to deliberate on the creation of an enabling environment for the establishment of car manufacturing plants that would help create many jobs for Zimbabweans.

Her sentiments deepen the debate around second-hand car imports with the central bank having come up with a recent import priority list to contain the foreign currency being siphoned out of the country through the importation of used cars.

The list places used car imports under the non-priority category and this has seen the number of used cars imported, reducing significantly since May.

A Fitch Group research company, BMI recently revealed that vehicle sales in the country will this year decline by 13,9% on the back of the ongoing liquidity crisis and weak economic growth.

Nissan has, however, managed to preserve a high market share with a decent 33,5% from 31% last year, which currently is the highest across all the automobile brands available in Zimbabwe.

Grey imports sink Zim car manufacturing prospects : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/grey-imports-sink-zim-car-manufacturing-prospects/feed/ 18 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/kaindu-taunts-fellow-chibuku-super-cup-finalists-harare-city/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/kaindu-taunts-fellow-chibuku-super-cup-finalists-harare-city/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:49:44 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975018

HOW Mine head coach Kelvin Kaindu says he is ready for the Chibuku Super Cup final, where he will meet Harare City, after his side beat Shabanie Mine in a semi-final played before a disappointing crowd at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Kaindu taunts fellow Chibuku Super Cup finalists Harare City : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

HOW Mine head coach Kelvin Kaindu says he is ready for the Chibuku Super Cup final, where he will meet Harare City, after his side beat Shabanie Mine in a semi-final played before a disappointing crowd at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HOW MINE . . . . . . . . (1) 3

SHABANIE MINE . . . (0) 1

Kudakwashe Musharu scored the fastest goal of the tournament, 30 seconds into the game, with a header past Shabanie Mine goalkeeper Petros Moyo off a cross by Tinashe Makanda, as How Mine started the game in attacking mode.

Makanda then scored a brace, getting the first in the 62nd minute, sweeping the ball into an empty net after he was sent through by Pasca Manhanga from a neat build-up that also involved Musharu.

He got his second after collecting the ball from a counter-attack and dribbled past goalkeeper Moyo before blasting the ball into the nets.

Shabanie Mine got the consolation on the death through substitute Bruno Mtigo.

In his post-match comments, Kaindu took aim at Harare City, who had publicly stated their wish to meet his team in the competition final.

“We will be playing a game against an opponent who want to play us and we thank God that it has happened. We are playing a team that plays the game before they actually play it,” he said.

“There is a lot that is involved. There will be battle on the field and battle outside. I think God will be on our side. We know we are playing a team that believes in other things, that is their strength.

“For us, we worship God and trust in the Almighty. This is a battle that has already started and there will be so many issues that will come out, football being played even at night even before the game.”

Commenting on yesterday’s match, Kaindu said: “We created a number of chances, where we could have wrapped the game early, but the most important thing is we have made a step to the final. We identified the weakness of the opponents and what we just needed was the end product. If we had a bit of composure, we could have scored more goals.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi blamed the loss on fatigue.

“We are out of the cup and it’s part of football. We wanted to go through, but unfortunately, we could not manage. We have played five matches in 19 days, so it could have been due to fatigue. We could not play our normal game,” he said.

TEAMS

HOW MINE: D Bernard, M Mukumba, Ranthokoane, F Makarati, M Sakala, M Ncube, T Makanda, P Manhanga, K Musharu (N Ndlovu, 85’), P Moyo (T Masuku 59’), (T Masuku, 59′), T January (T Chanengeta, 34’)

SHABANIE: P Moyo, J Nyabinde (T Dlakama, 64’), B Mukundu, T Chigede, N Mpofu, W Mupasiri, F Mupasiri (F Muza, 81’), W Mapfumo, T Ajana (B Mtigo, 58’), T Chimoyo, W Taderera

Kaindu taunts fellow Chibuku Super Cup finalists Harare City : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/kaindu-taunts-fellow-chibuku-super-cup-finalists-harare-city/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/rusike-signs-lucrative-deal-zanaco/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/rusike-signs-lucrative-deal-zanaco/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:47:38 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975016

FORMER Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike has signed a “lucrative” contract with Zambian Premier Soccer League champions Zanaco to replace Saith Sakala.

Rusike signs ‘lucrative’ deal with Zanaco : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

FORMER Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike has signed a “lucrative” contract with Zambian Premier Soccer League champions Zanaco to replace Saith Sakala.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Information obtained yesterday shows that Josphat Mhondiwa, a United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean agent who is chief executive officer of Joe Mart Sports and Events, was tasked by Zanaco management to look for Sakala’s replacement, after the attacker sealed a move to Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia.

Mhondiwa, according to information at hand, had recommended Ronald Chitiyo, Rusike and Donald Teguru of Ngezi Platinum.

At the time, Chitiyo had also attracted the attention of Arab teams before signing for a Tunisian club, which forced Zanaco to look for options elsewhere.

They then settled for Rusike, whose contract was terminated by Caps United in controversial circumstances last month.

“Tafadzwa Rusike was always an option for us. We asked you to get him for us after you told us Chitiyo was on his way to Tunisia just before we finalise the transfer of your player Saith,” a Zanaco official on his recent conversation with Mhondiwa said.

Coincidentally, Andrew Rusike (Tafadzwa’s uncle), who is also manager for both Tafadzwa and his former Caps United teammate Ronald Pfumbidzai, who is in constant touch with Joe Mart Sports and Events, alerted Mhondiwa of the recent developments with the player’s situation at Caps United.

Zanaco FC tasked Mhondiwa to facilitate Tafadzwa’s trip to Lusaka after which the player left last week, where he was expected to sign a contract on arrival.

The Zambian champions decided to go for Rusike after he impressed for Caps United in the Caf Champions League, and while he featured for the club in a friendly match last week, but they had already made up their mind on the talented left winger.

Rusike signs ‘lucrative’ deal with Zanaco : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/rusike-signs-lucrative-deal-zanaco/feed/ 3 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/game-day-performing-well-exam/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/game-day-performing-well-exam/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:41:15 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974950

Eat a healthy breakfast. If music gets you going, go ahead and play something upbeat. Get a bit of physical exercise, even if it’s a brief stretch or brisk walk.

Game-Day: Performing well on the exam : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Eat a healthy breakfast. If music gets you going, go ahead and play something upbeat. Get a bit of physical exercise, even if it’s a brief stretch or brisk walk.

If you’re feeling nervous, record your fears on paper or use mental imagery to envision doing something that you enjoy and then apply those feelings towards the exam. Think of preparing like an athlete before a contest or a musician before a performance.

When you first receive the exam, glance over the entire test before you start. Create a plan of attack. Write down any key terms or formulas that you’ll need before starting. Think about how you’ll use the time allotted.

Read the directions carefully

If something doesn’t make sense to you, ask the professor. Remember that many questions at the college level have multiple queries or prompts.

Write out a brief outline before beginning essay questions.

Use the process of elimination on multiple-choice and matching questions.

Also, for multiple choice questions, you may wish to cover the options first and try to answer the question on your own. That way, you’ll find the answer options less confusing.

As you prepare for multiple choice exams, make sure to be aware of context, relationships and positionality among concepts, and multiple definitions of terms. A deep understanding of vocabulary is a key to success on multiple-choice exams.

Leave the most time-consuming problems for the end, especially those with low point values.

Focus on the question at hand. If you complete the test one step at a time, you are much less likely to find it to be overwhelming.

If you are stuck on a question, bypass it. Mark the question off, so you can return to it at the end of the exam.

Show as much work as possible. This is particularly important for math exams. Make sure that you’re answering each part of the question.

If you have time at the end of the exam, go back and proofread your work and look over multiple-choice questions again.

Check to see that you have answered every question before you turn in the exam. But remember, your first answer is usually your best answer. Be extremely cautious about changing answers later on.

Some people benefit from conducting a memory dump when they first receive a test.

That is, they jot down a comprehensive list of concepts, formulas, vocabulary, and details at the beginning and revisit these ideas as they’re progressing through the test.

See if there is a way to draw a picture or otherwise create a visual description of the question you are trying to answer.

Strive to include course terms and concepts in written responses (correctly, of course).

Post-game: Reviewing your performance

If there was a part of the exam on which you struggled, go see your professor. This is likely not the last time you’ll see the concept covered.

Hold onto your notebooks. You never know when the information you’ve learned will be useful in another situation. The same rule goes for many of your books.

Take a moment to review your test preparation strategies. Take account of what worked and what needs improvement.

In particular, take a moment to gauge whether your study group was helpful. If you feel like your test-preparation strategies need work, go see your teacher or tutor.

Reward yourself. If you’ve studied conscientiously for a week or more, you should take a bit of time to relax before getting started with your studies again.

Game-Day: Performing well on the exam : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/game-day-performing-well-exam/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/all-we-want/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/all-we-want/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:36:59 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974948

We are in a more intricate political conundrum today than at any other time in our history post-independence. Our future lies in the mist of political confusion, making it difficult to determine.

All we want : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

We are in a more intricate political conundrum today than at any other time in our history post-independence. Our future lies in the mist of political confusion, making it difficult to determine.

By Tapiwa Gomo

It does not help that our political discourse has been long arrested within Zanu PF narratives and its oppositional offshoots.

Our failure to achieve real freedom is not for its improbability, but simply because our search for it has always been ensnared within the confines set up by Zanu PF itself.

We continue to search for freedom within the corridors set up by Zanu PF with the hope that one day it will yield a different result.

Most of the narratives that inform our politics today come off the Zanu PF script of autocracy. Factionalism and succession in Zanu PF and the arrogance that characterises coalitions and alliances in opposition politics are all anchored on Zanu PF politics.

Both camps lack clarity on who should take over. That is proof that Zanu PF holds fort the discourse of politics in the country.

In the past few months we have experienced an immature and inconclusive metamorphosis of alliances and coalitions of opposition parties and we are still counting. This has mirrored the Zanu PF gravy train which shifted from former Vice-President Joice Mujuru as a preferred successor to the current Lacoste and G40 drama. Only one centre of power endures.

This has prompted discussions on social media on what Zimbabweans really want, because we don’t seem to have settled for one leader or party to determine their future.

A good friend of mine, Tinevimbo Muzezewa asked what Zimbabweans really want, as they are not satisfied with any one of those on the political scene. They don’t want the current establishment for obvious reasons, that MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is seen as another dictator in the making, Mujuru is a chip from the old establishment, while Nkosana Moyo is seen as a musalad (elitist) who does not appeal to the rural voter.

These are justifiable voices of discontent which anyone in politics needs to pay attention to, but sadly these views are being quashed by some armchair analysts who are urging the opposition to ignore criticism. They forget that this is another effective way of manufacturing dictators before they assume power. Uniting to defeat Zanu PF should not be used as an excuse to evade public scrutiny and criticism, as doing so amounts to setting up a platform for the next autocracy.

All we want is very simple. If at all possible, all the current political faces in both Zanu PF and opposition and their parties must vacate the scene and allow a new generation of leaders to take over. All of them are reasons we are where we are today. They have all failed the people.

There will not be any void. We have plenty of capable talent ready to take the country to greater heights. In any case, even if Zanu PF crumbles today, it is not the current opposition that may take over, as they do not have that sense of organisation to do so.

The argument that the opposition has contributed to the weakening and likely demise of the ruling party held currency somewhere in 1999 to 2002, where both civil society organisations and opposition parties grew in strength, relevance and appeal to the people.

Irrelevant as it has become today, such an argument misses the simple fact that, this was the same period Zanu PF lost the popular vote and stopped relying on it as a means of staying in power after realising that the people had shifted to the opposition.

In a functioning democracy, popular vote must be the epitome of democracy and staying in power without it creates a deficit of legitimacy and equals to autocracy.

After the 2002 presidential elections, Zanu PF realised that they had lost the popular vote, which is the currency to power and they adapted and deployed other means to get them the needed numbers to win elections.

Despite having the blessing of popular vote on their side, over the years opposition parties, alongside their civil society partners have instead been weakening instead of contributing to the weakening and demise of the ruling party.

The fall of Zanu PF cannot thus be attributed to opposition forces, but forces of nature, such as age, which have fostered the destructive succession politics within its ranks. Similarly, the failure of opposition to win elections is not for lack of popular vote, but lack of gut to claim power vested in them by the people.

It is justifiable for people to question the relevance and suitability of the current opposition forces, especially after having given them the popular vote for over a decade and half in vain.

This also explains the exhaustion that characterises those of my generation who have lost faith in the ruling party and the current opposition forces and have thus resorted to following any new social movement activist that comes on the scene.

All we want : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/all-we-want/feed/ 4 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/catholics-mourn-mugabe-critic/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/catholics-mourn-mugabe-critic/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:32:28 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974946

The Roman Catholic Church has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its most revered clerics, Bishop Xavier Munyongani who was buried at Driefontein Mission on Friday.

Catholics mourn Mugabe critic : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

GWERU — The Roman Catholic Church has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its most revered clerics, Bishop Xavier Munyongani who was buried at Driefontein Mission on Friday.

Munyongani, who was ordained in September 2013 was arguably the church’s greatest moralist, who criticised fellow clerics and government alike for corruption and immoral behaviour.

He was also one of the most compelling preachers in the church with the latitude to spice his sermons with songs from other churches like Anglican and the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe.

Munyongani, who was fondly referred to as bishop of the people, had, as a new diocese head, revived hopes of a Catholic Church that would stand up to government in defence of the rights of the weak and poor as he used every sermon to attack greed, corruption and even President Robert Mugabe for brutality and the way he has brought Zimbabwe down to its knees.

In one of his sermons and in apparent reference to Mugabe, Munyongani said it was unusual for people to get more ruthless as they get old. He said instead, they become more like children who are filled with love.

Last year, he made a scathing attack on fellow bishops whom he accused of bringing down the church in Zimbabwe. He said greedy black bishops have destroyed mission schools that were once rich with cattle, good hospitals and schools because of their plunder of wealth.

“These mission schools, hospitals and churches were doing very well under white bishops. The problem came when we appointed these bishops of our black skin. They have plundered everything and left the church on its knees and limping),” Munyongani said when he opened a Catholic couples’ conference held in Masvingo last year.

He also castigated tribalism and said his mission in the Midlands Diocese was to ensure that there was genuine love and unity between the country’s main tribes, the Shona and the Ndebele people.

The social media was this week abuzz with condolence messages from across the churches, expressing great shock and deep grief.

To demonstrate what Christians should go through in defence of their belief, Munyongani always preached about a member of the Guild of Anna when she faced death at the hands of her persecutors during the liberation struggle asked that she be allowed to put on her church uniform first before she was thrown into a fire.

Apparently the woman was killed in Chirumhanzu.

Munyongani was born in Gutu at Mutero Mission in 1950.

— Masvingo Mirror

Catholics mourn Mugabe critic : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/catholics-mourn-mugabe-critic/feed/ 4 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/budiriro-constituency-waiting-mp/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/budiriro-constituency-waiting-mp/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:25:03 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974942

Budiriro is a high-density suburb. The constituency is made up of about 30 000 households, and yet it has only two clinics and five primary schools.

Budiriro, a constituency waiting on their MP : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Budiriro is a high-density suburb. The constituency is made up of about 30 000 households, and yet it has only two clinics and five primary schools.

By MUNESU NYAKUDYA

It is also one of the areas in Harare usually affected by waterborne diseases such as typhoid and cholera. Budiriro is also associated with illegal settlements and has experienced demolition of houses by the local authorities.

Last year, the suburb was affected by floods, which hit most parts of the country during the rainy season.

Problems in the constituency that the legislator, Costa Machingauta (MDC-T), could highlight in Parliament as oral or written questions are:

Burst sewer pipes (Local Government minister)

Demolition of houses (Local Government minister)

Inadequate number of primary schools (Primary and Secondary Education minister)

Dilapidated road infrastructure (Transport minister)

Inadequate health services (Health minister)

Water shortages (Local Government minister)

Electrification of houses (Energy minister)

High youth unemployment

Legislator’s performance

Machingauta is a vocal MP in Parliament, although most of the policy issues that he raises in Parliament are more political.

He has raised issues to do with elections, and the suffering of Zimbabweans in general.

Machingauta is well-known for an incident which led to the fracas between the police officers based at Parliament Building and opposition MPs during the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, when he refused to go out of the Chamber when Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mabel Chinomona, ordered him out for turning up spotting a jacket with Zimbabwean flag colours.

He had to be forcefully lifted out of Parliament by all fours. But, apart from the notoriety, the MP has been participating in the House and committees.

What people from Budiriro said about their MP

Peter Hlukula (Budiriro 5)

He is not supporting talents, we have a lot of children who are into football and a lot of other children who are into singing and a lot of their talents go unnoticed, but if the MP takes it upon himself to support them, they will be better people.

Phatso Doubt (Budiriro 5)

One of the issues that the MP must raise is the of lack of adequate schools. In Budiriro 5, considering how big it is, we have no single primary school. Children have to go to Budiriro 2 and others to Budiriro 1.

Kudakwashe Mhlanga (Budiriro 4)

Our MP should do something in terms of creating jobs for the youths. They aimlessly wander around the streets and it’s causing a lot of problems.

Clemence Chapanga (Budiriro 2)

The biggest challenge is corruption. When the MP is donating something, there are just a few individuals who always benefit. For instance, some people have four to five residential stands that they acquired through the MP, but others have nothing, yet the MP was voted for by everyone.

Calvin Mandidya (Budiriro 3)

We need a designated operational space for small and medium enterprises because we are operating from home. There is also a lot of rubbish. The MP should lobby that garbage is removed timeously and our suburb is cleaned often.

Irene Mapurisa (Budiriro 1)

Our MP should do something about our roads. We have the worst roads and as a woman, with my age, I have decided to park my car because of the bad roads. The other issue is that something should be done about our kombi drivers. They are not careful at all and they are killing people.

Machingauta’s response

I have raised a lot questions pertaining to the problems faced in my constituency during parliamentary debates. Among them, I have talked about issues to do with water shortages, demolition of houses and unemployment. When I raised the issue of water, there was a slight improvement. I also raised the issue to do with roads, which is still an issue of concern.

One issue that breaks my heart is to do with demolitions of houses. What pains me is that it is done by the same people who give out the stands.

As if that is not enough, they like to do it during the rainy season and people end up sleeping in the rain with children.

I have also talked about the dilapidated roads infrastructure and high rates of unemployment rates, but no one seems to be taking action.

If we followed our Constitution, things would be better, but the main challenge is that authorities have no respect for the Constitution and they have no collateral will.

There is need for additional primary and secondary schools, as well as clinics. We are happy to be partnering with some churches, which have shown interest to build missionary schools.

We do not have a constituency office, so I work from my house. For some projects such as donations, I use my personal money, and I also ask from well-wishers.

Budiriro, a constituency waiting on their MP : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/budiriro-constituency-waiting-mp/feed/ 5 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/harare-needs-chingombe-blended-eagle-transformation-strategy/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/harare-needs-chingombe-blended-eagle-transformation-strategy/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:17:02 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974972

HARARE City Council is hunting for a new town clerk and the position could drag on for months if reports of plots and sub-plots to impose certain personalities are true.

‘Harare needs Chingombe-blended eagle transformation strategy’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

HARARE City Council is hunting for a new town clerk and the position could drag on for months if reports of plots and sub-plots to impose certain personalities are true.

By Richard Chidza

However, after clashing with the government, council has been forced to eat humble pie and has begun a process to fill the position left vacant after the rejection of banker James Mushore by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere last year.

Three names have emerged as leading contenders for the top job. NewsDay senior reporter Richard Chidza (ND) caught up with one of the candidates, Cainos Chingombe (CC) who is council’s human capital director and asked him on his plan for the city if appointed. Below are excerpts:

ND: Who is Cainos Chingombe, give a brief history about yourself?

CC: I was born in Buhera district. I hold several qualifications acquired over a period spanning from the 1970s, where I began my career in the education sector before breaking into corporate world, where I have been anchored and have acquired vast experience at the top level.

I have served in various corporate leadership capacities. I hold three doctorate degrees (PhD) in management, PhD in governance and leadership and a PhD in business leadership as well as a masters in public administration and masters in leadership and change management among a plethora of diplomas in management and administration. I belong to a number of professional bodies related to management and have served as council human capital directorship since 2008.

ND: Why do you think you are the right candidate for the Harare town clerk post?

CC: It must be fully grasped that Harare has faced a plethora of problems for a long time. The troubles bedeviling Harare demand an individual who has an intimate knowledge of the anatomy of council affairs.

This is no longer the time to experiment. It’s a key attribute to grasp the largesse of council problems. I have been within the system and have crafted a 52-page document with ready remedies to a myriad of hitches that face council today. I am not going to waste a second trying to learn the ropes.

My first 100 days in office will see a marked difference in the management of council affairs. My solutions to council problems are not a figment of imagination; I won’t have to grope in the dark as I have solutions for most of the council hotspots.

I have comprehensive knowledge of structural, legislative and regulatory framework for management of local authorities, public and private sectors and have a robust understanding of national, regional and public sector policy development.

I have a positive bias on strategy formulation and execution. I embrace a diagnostic approach to complex situations, engages a broad set of behavioural and leadership styles depending on the situation as well as committed to continuous improvement in performance.

ND: Do you believe you have done enough as director to warrant a ‘promotion’ to manage affairs of the city?

CC: I can say so and with conviction too, my arrival at the council in this capacity has witnessed a number of significant changes, but I will, in this instance, highlight a few major ones. Upon my arrival, council had no key listed and shared vision.

I successfully crafted Vision 2025 (Harare to achieve world class city status by 2025), whose launch brought the city closer to the people and putting it on the world map. Also, I managed to create a fertile ground for employee engagement, resulting in the council recording zero industrial action since 2009 despite the fact that the organisation is highly unionised with four vibrant trade unions. I have fought resolutely to foster a spirit of engagement between workers and management.

Again, I spearheaded organisational transformative change in 2009, 2011 and 2014. I demonstrated a great sense of courage to navigate a volatile, uncertain and complex business situation as evidenced by the suave approach I took in addressing the bloated and top-heavy organisational structure. There were 15 directors and 45 managers at the top and a bloated establishment of an over 12 000 workforce and this did not make economic business sense. The number of directors was thus cut down to eight and managers to 36, while the city establishment was reduced from over 12 000 to 9 381 and this saved council $16 million on an annual basis.

Furthermore, I facilitated the integration of integrated results-based management into the City of Harare governance system, thereby, fostering a deep culture of accountability and performance. Another notable thing is the pioneering of employee wellness programmes in 2014 which spread across to 10 local authorities under the banner inter-city sports festivals, which is graced yearly by ministers.

ND: What is your plan for the city if you were to be appointed town clerk?

CC: Harare has lost its Sunshine City status due to poor service and financial performance. Only a transformational leader with a blend of diversified leadership styles can serve Harare in the town clerk’s position effectively.

If I am appointed to this position, Harare can be retained to its past glorious sunshine city status in the shortest period possible. I have immediate plans, medium term and long-term plans. The most pressing issue is to decongest the city; a whole host of problems throttling the city would disappear with a systematic decongestion of the city centre.

To achieve this, an engagement of the necessary key stakeholders is critical, not a confrontational approach. The general idea is to gain the cooperation of all parties; to have them participate willingly in the process. As a game changer, I will also seek to partner strategically with Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and the police in the effective management of roads administration and transport as well as traffic transportation within the CBD. Mushika-shika for a long time has been a menace and I have an eight-point strategy to tame this ill.

Another critical area that I will fix within my first 100 days in office is the issue of disorder in the CBD. Currently the open space system has not been effective as a tool to decongest the city centre as people have shunned the lack of facilities in the identified spots. I will aim to put in place open spaces that are adequately equipped as to attract businesses and traffic to their sides.

You recall that Harare has been divided into eight administrative zones, it is my plan to fully implement this concept by empowering the zonal administration to be a one-stop shop in order to improve our service delivery in the areas of refuse collection, road patching, urban planning and development, housing provision, water management, infrastructure and development control as well as health service delivery. Council is losing massive revenue in uncollected revenue from many of its infrastructure.

There are a number of otherwise profitable structures that have been sitting white elephants and we will definitely seek to harness that reservoir of important revenue once the decentralisation concept is fully operationalised.

Harare has the potential to grow sustainably, and for this to happen everyone should play his or her role and as the CEO, I will make sure that there is a robust intellectual engagement with universities, business engagements with business and potential investors as well as social engagements with our communities.

Restoration of good corporate governance is part of my plan. For Harare to attract investment and public sympathy and appreciation in its projects, good governance should be maintained.

In this area, I will address issues of accountability, honest, transparent, integrity as well dealing with corruption of any form. Specifically, cleaning the valuations roll, undertaking urban reforms under the ease of doing business concepts, transparent allocation of Harare Water Projects for effective beneficial use, debt management, reorganisation of Council tendering process. The future for Harare to be a world class city is very bright, this can be achieved and Harare is going to be a better place to live and do business in.

ND: What areas do you think requires urgent attention for the incoming town clerk?

CC: Harare is burning in as far as service delivery is concerned. The City has become a hybrid of criminal activities. The new town clerk has to first deal with urgent short term issues and progressively to medium term and long term service delivery strategies.

Urgent issues evolve around City decongestion, dealing with lawlessness in the CBD caused by vendors, transporters and briefcase business operators. This has given birth to numerous problems.

There is urgent need to address issues of potholes, drainage clearing, vending in CBD, public safety, staff supervision, revenue leakages and corruption, housing delivery, water and sewerage reticulation, financial management, manage employment and overhead costs, expenses for the consumables, commercial property development and industrial sites as well as managing stakeholder perceptions.

Systematic transformation is needed. The ideal of a world class city by 2025 without addressing issues of unplanned settlements and unplanned and substandard central business district developments remains a mirage. The new town clerk has to address these issues within the first 100 days in office and progressively move to address other issues like road rehabilitation, health service construction, pursue Kunzwi Dam construction for improved portable water supply and modern dumpsite management.

In addressing these pressing issues, the incumbent should be able to manage the current prevailing political and cultural dichotomy in the city.

ND: Harare has been hogged by scandals and your name has featured in some of the reports. Would you want to respond to this?

CC: One thing that should be clearly grasped is that there is an issue of things that are under one’s direct control and some that are ultra-vires.

It is a bit unfortunate when one’s name is sucked in controversies where your hands are tied. As a director, for instance, it is not in my entire or sole power or jurisdiction to make certain decisions that would immensely benefit council.

For example in 2009, I instructed that all employees who deserted their duties during the hyper-inflation era without reasonable cause should not be allowed at work until their cases were finalised. In the process I saved council millions of hard-earned foreign currency by then, but it was very unfortunate that we were not collective in addressing and finalisation of their hearing cases, ending up council losing some of the cases referred to conciliation and arbitration.

Yes, I might have in some instances, but what is important for me was to remain focused. In this instance the ultimate goal was achieved, money was saved. I am proud about it as ultimately I instilled a sense of discipline among employees.

A number of hurdles are encountered along the way, but in a town clerk capacity some things are well within range and it becomes fair to assign failure to one when they are in control of affairs. It is implausible that someone in a lower position can be held to account for decisions made by the authority.ND: Harare City Council has failed to pay its salaries under your watch, what fresh ideas do you think you will bring into management, that you have not from your current position?

CC: Issues of salaries is not a one-man band especially within a local government set up. Remember you eat what you kill, when the coffers are empty, there are no business miracles that can bring employees’ salaries to the table.

The finance department has to look for the money and then fund salaries account so that the director responsible will pay for employees’ salaries and that is where the challenge is, as the finance director failed to raise enough funds due to economic challenges coupled with no payment by our residents and those whom we provided services.

This problem however, will be history as I have the plans to look for other sources of revenue by developing and enhancing our cash cow strategic business units and venturing into business projects of interest to council.

ND: There are claims that the city has been running a parallel payroll. How true is this and has the situation been rectified?

CC: That is an issue that certainly demands clarification; a lot of information very untrue has been reported. Let me set the record straight.

The truth of the matter is that we used to have a payroll for Harare water employees and those from the main city. When Harare came back to the city from Zinwa, it was being managed as a utility, running its own human resources affairs, but I have since corrected that and managed to merge its function into the city. Yes, problems were there as we faced resistance in aligning the Belina payroll for Harare Water and the BIQ payroll for the main city, but finally it is done and I am happy to report that we closed the year 2016 on one consolidated and harmonised payroll for Harare water and other departments of the city.

It is now a department of council and all conditions of service have been harmonised. There is, however, the issue of executive payroll which is currently being run under Belina systems. Even though it is professionally and transparently run, we have since engaged the developer to transfer this payroll into the BIQ systems.

ND: Council’s payroll remains bloated with an unsustainably huge workforce, what is your plan to correct this?

CC: I have a specific and measurable three-step process aimed at ensuring a leaner and more sustainable wage bill without compromising either the council or workers.

Firstly, to reduce our manpower and this can be achieved by mechanising and right sizing labour intensive areas like roads construction, grave digging, street sweeping, Morton Jeffrey and Prince Edward Water Works, and public safety.

Also areas affected by technology like revenue collection, static guard duties should be right-sized and excess staff managed.

Affected employees would be properly redeployed and vacancies would not be filled except on critical positions. This will be done without compromising on efficiency and effectiveness. The second process is to start introducing performance-based bonus and performance-based contracts for executives and professionals under the IRBM concept.

Thirdly, I will pursue 40:60 ratio of permanent and contract staff in the long run where the majority (60%) will be hired on contract and locum basis whenever the need arises. This is economic transformation which every organisation is rightfully pursuing.

ND: What should residents of Harare expect from a Chingombe-run city?

CC: I promise as aforementioned to significantly reduce Harare’s chief challenges by at least 70% in my first 100 days in office. A Chingombe-led council will preside over a city marked by a decongested Harare. There is no doubt about the need to bring back the city which is as clean as we knew it previously. Timeous collection of refuse and timely payment of workers.

I propose to run a city that promotes synergy between all stakeholders. I will also aim at ensuring that there is co-operation at all levels of the government, councillors, residents, business and investors. Council has all it needs to operate productively and efficiently without anyone being prejudiced.

Likewise, I will tap into all areas that will make council fruitful. Major transformation initiatives with the support from technocrats, political leaders and government will be pursued under the 100% engagement banner, 100% effective communication, 360 degree assessment and 100% workers’ commitment. Residents are guaranteed of improved refuse collection, potable tape water supply, trafficable roads, a well-lit Harare, green Harare, well-planned city with co-ordinated activities and guaranteed health delivery and public safety.

Transparent, accountability in the management of city affairs, scheduled periodic meetings with key stakeholders and residents as well as equal treatment of all irrespective of their gender, ethnicity, religion, background, cultural and political affiliation. Harare is one, Harare is mother to us all, and the Chingombe administration will defend it from collapsing and strategically reposition it to its envisioned future.

ND: There are growing haphazard developments of residential areas across the city with every little space being converted including wetlands. What is your plan to curtail this?

CC: What you have said is very true. My plan is simple high-level engagement to solicit for both administrative and political will to face this problem head-on. There is need for the urgent production of the master plan for Harare and surrounding towns so that proper development planning is adhered to.

There is no way Harare can be able to provide safe potable water, health services, waste management and other social service without addressing issues of land barons. I will work with all relevant stakeholders in addressing this, which is key to unlocking developmental potential.

ND: The issue of service delivery remains backward in Harare compared to other cities in developing countries. What do you think should be done?

CC: There is need to further invest in water management. Firstly, complete the rehabilitation of Morton Jeffrey and water transportation infrastructure is key. Once the water treatment plant is rehabilitated and automated, water supply will be improved from the current 540 megalitres a day to over 1 000 megalitres.

The second long term strategy is to pursue the Kunzwi Dam project whose completion would result in lot of savings in water treatment chemicals as currently Lake Chivero is heavily polluted resulting in more chemicals used than what ordinarily could have been used.

ND: The image of the city also remains tattered, do you think you have the required skills to turn it around and achieve the world class city by 2025?

CC: Obviously yes. The city occupies a unique position as the capital city of Zimbabwe. This unique position come with huge responsibilities for promoting investment, creating sustainable employment for its residents, providing sound infrastructure, utilities, housing and social services within a sound corporate governance framework that supports national efforts.

The city’s diverse operations and scale have the capacity to contribute to over 20% of the gross domestic product, benefit from research and development opportunities offered by our institutions of higher learning (universities and polytechnics). Harare is expected to provide true visionary leadership for this to happen and as such needs a leader with clear vision and understanding of local governance issues.

I have the skills and capacities needed to influence change in the city. My diverse background is the sound foundation on which my capabilities are built on.

ND: Harare also remains a political battleground in Zimbabwe. Do you think you have the temperament to handle the pressure that comes with running the city?

CC: It is true that when you want to live in the see a better make friends with sharks. There are political, administrative, vocal groups and various associations with special interests on how Harare is run. I will comfortably live and work with them.

Engagement and collaboration are key here. Remember when you are a public administrator, the Constitution requires that you be apolitical and this is exactly what I will live by thereby making it easy for me to interact and engage anyone interested in the affairs of the city.

Harare needs a Chingombe-blended eagle transformation strategy that has the ability to address cultural and political dichotomy within local governance framework. Yes, I have the temperament to handle the pressure associated with the city.

ND: Recently President Robert Mugabe was quoted indicating his anger on vendors who have literally taken over the city, do you have a plan to change the situation.

CC: This is an area in need urgent attention and to be addressed within the shortest possible period of time. The President has already set the pace and what is needed is the strategy and implementation modalities. Without a proper strategy this can blow to unmanageable levels, causing havoc within the CBD.

I have a clear plan which is supported by the model I talked about before. All the relevant stakeholders need to be engaged, proper vending space provided, as well as full utilisation of the already existing stalls which are all over Harare’s shopping business centres.

Without proper education and engagement, it might not be possible to remove the vendors. Yes, I have a strategy to deal with the current chaos in the CBD.

‘Harare needs Chingombe-blended eagle transformation strategy’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/harare-needs-chingombe-blended-eagle-transformation-strategy/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/castle-braai-fiesta-comes-life/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/castle-braai-fiesta-comes-life/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:16:56 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974999

ALL is set for the biggest braai event, the Castle Lager National Braai day which is slated for October 28 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Castle braai fiesta comes to life : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

ALL is set for the biggest braai event, the Castle Lager National Braai day which is slated for October 28 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Organisers of the event have said apart from breaking last year’s record of 12 680kg of meat consumed with this year’s target set at 15 000kg, they will be showcasing the longest bar in the country of up to 150m and the biggest crowd to attend a single braai event.

Speaking during a Press briefing in Harare on Friday, Delta Beverages marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda, said they will be bringing back other activities from last year to strengthen the festival.

“As part of cementing our communication platform launched last year, It all Comes Together with a Castle, this braai day will see the Gigmaster (music), the braaimaster (braai) and the brewmaster (Castle) coming together again,” she said.

“To add to the excitement like last year a braaiometer will be on site showing the consumption levels of meat as the day progresses.”

Murambinda said as part of their social responsibility programmes, they called together Castle Lager consumers for the whole month to participate in different activities.

“Consumers of Castle Lager were also called to serve others in the month of October through various activities lined up for each day like picking up litter, carrying heavy loads for older people, among others, and we are excited that our beloved consumers heeded to the call and have been serving others and posting their activities on our social media platforms,” she said.

Musicians Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, Ammara Brown and Freeman and various DJs have been roped in to entertain the crowd throughout the day.

The organisers, however, said they are yet to release advance tickets, as they seek ways to circumvent fraudulent tickets already circulating.

Castle braai fiesta comes to life : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/castle-braai-fiesta-comes-life/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/sakunda-energy-sues-council-fuel-debt/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/sakunda-energy-sues-council-fuel-debt/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:13:44 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974969

Sakunda Energy (Pvt) Ltd has taken Harare City Council to court over non-payment of $117 290 for fuel supplied since 2014. BY CHARLES LAITON The fuel company issued the summons on October 10 this year and the council has entered notice to challenge the claim. Through its lawyers Mawere Sibanda Legal Practitioners, Sakunda said in 2014, it entered into an oral agreement with the City of Harare in terms of which it would supply diesel and petrol to council on credit. “The material terms of the said agreement are inter alia; that plaintiff would supply defendant with diesel and petrol at its specific instance and request, that defendant would pay plaintiff for the diesel and petrol fuel within a period of 30 days upon delivery,” Sakunda said. In compliance with the terms of the agreement, Sakunda supplied diesel and petrol on various occasions, but the council allegedly reneged on its promise to pay, prompting the firm to approach the court for recourse. “In breach of the agreement, the defendant did not pay plaintiff in full for the delivered diesel and petrol fuel. As a result of the aforesaid breach, defendant is indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of $117 290,15 being the outstanding amount in terms of the diesel and petrol fuel agreement. The outstanding sum is accruing interest at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum calculated from the date of service of summons to the date of payment in full,” Sakunda said. “Despite demand, defendant had failed, neglected and/or refused to settle its indebtedness to plaintiff. But for the defendant’s failure to settle this clearly outstanding debt, plaintiff would not have been put out of pocket having to institute these unnecessary proceedings. Only an order of costs on a higher scale can justly compensate the plaintiff.”

Sakunda Energy sues council over fuel debt : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Sakunda Energy (Pvt) Ltd has taken Harare City Council to court over non-payment of $117 290 for fuel supplied since 2014.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The fuel company issued the summons on October 10 this year and the council has entered notice to challenge the claim.

Through its lawyers Mawere Sibanda Legal Practitioners, Sakunda said in 2014, it entered into an oral agreement with the City of Harare in terms of which it would supply diesel and petrol to council on credit.

“The material terms of the said agreement are inter alia; that plaintiff would supply defendant with diesel and petrol at its specific instance and request, that defendant would pay plaintiff for the diesel and petrol fuel within a period of 30 days upon delivery,” Sakunda said.

In compliance with the terms of the agreement, Sakunda supplied diesel and petrol on various occasions, but the council allegedly reneged on its promise to pay, prompting the firm to approach the court for recourse.

“In breach of the agreement, the defendant did not pay plaintiff in full for the delivered diesel and petrol fuel. As a result of the aforesaid breach, defendant is indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of $117 290,15 being the outstanding amount in terms of the diesel and petrol fuel agreement. The outstanding sum is accruing interest at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum calculated from the date of service of summons to the date of payment in full,” Sakunda said.

“Despite demand, defendant had failed, neglected and/or refused to settle its indebtedness to plaintiff. But for the defendant’s failure to settle this clearly outstanding debt, plaintiff would not have been put out of pocket having to institute these unnecessary proceedings. Only an order of costs on a higher scale can justly compensate the plaintiff.”

Sakunda Energy sues council over fuel debt : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/sakunda-energy-sues-council-fuel-debt/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/procurement-planning-procurement-management-planning/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/procurement-planning-procurement-management-planning/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:11:00 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974939

The two instruments of procurement planning and procurement management planning seem to speak to the same thing, when in actual fact they are different.

Procurement planning, procurement management planning : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

The two instruments of procurement planning and procurement management planning seem to speak to the same thing, when in actual fact they are different.

By NYASHA CHIZU

Procurement planning is the aggregation of procurement requirements that include various goods, works and services. This aggregation is meant to feed into the financial budget to enable planning of resources within the applicable constraints.

It is a plan that covers a specific period of time and can be an annual or bi-annual plan, depending with the nature of the requirements and organisational planning horizon. A procurement plan is a live process that is meant to adapt to changing business circumstances.

Both the procurement plan and procurement management planning are part of the overall project management planning instruments. The procurement plan will then provide a bird’s eye view of the overall projects in the organisation.

These projects could be capital or operational and the procurement plan will aggregate the requirements. There are organisations where the materials required for capital projects are also the same as operational requirements. In such cases, the procurement plan will simply aggregate all the requirements as one line item. This is the point when procurement management planning comes into play, clearly exposing the difference.

Procurement management planning decides on how the procurement shall be undertaken during the project, including the approach that will be adopted to co-ordinate and manage suppliers on the project.

In another sense, procurement management planning can also be referred to as “individual procurement plan”. It derives from the procurement plan describing how each procurement process would be undertaken.

A procurement management plan would then define the procurement process, roles and responsibilities of officers, the identified procurement needs for that project, as well as the scheduling or timing of the requirements and lastly, it describes the approval processes.

Procurement management plan describes the procurement process. Most systems in both the public and private sector define the procurement systems using thresholds.

There are different procurement methods for different procurement thresholds bringing the distinction between buying, purchasing and procurement.

Lower value requirements are satisfied using buying methods mostly identified technically as competitive quotation method or shopping.

Medium value requirements would be satisfied through purchasing, a process of obtaining suppliers and services after paying money or other considerations.

Procurement is when there is some strategic consideration of the requirements and the goods and services can be acquired before payment of consideration.

Review of the procurement process does not only consider value since some low value requirements are not standard to the effect that buying techniques would not be in a position to satisfy the requirements. The process further defines who in the organisation initiates the request, who develops specifications and who approves the request.

In procurement management planning, specifications extend from mere technical specifications to timing and consideration of other constraints. Considerations of the purchasing authority, bid or proposal review, contract management responsibility, contract closure requirements and the procurement flowchart is part of procurement management planning.

The section on roles and responsibilities in procurement management planning describes the various roles on the project that has some connection to procurement. It describes the personnel within the organisation that can request resources from outside, who approves the request and any secondary approval that might be necessary.

There is further consideration from the procurement plan during procurement management planning on whether the requirements are available externally or can only be sourced externally. This portion normally includes a justification when the requirements will be sourced from outside where they can be provided internally.

Timing is important in procurement management planning. This section describes the timeframes when the resources would be required.

In view of the anticipated procurement process time, the start of a procurement process should be right to allow the formalities to be concluded in time for the project delivery deadline.

Finally, the management plan describes how changes can be made on procurement documents to ensure such changes are valid, understood and approved appropriately.

Procurement management planning and procurement plan are complimentary and are very important project management tools that require some certain skills to perform to perfection.

lNyasha Chizu is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply writing in his personal capacity. Feedback: nya.chizu@gmail.com Skype: nyasha.chizu

Procurement planning, procurement management planning : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/procurement-planning-procurement-management-planning/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/vic-falls-retreat-starbrite-champs/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/vic-falls-retreat-starbrite-champs/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:09:44 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974997

VICTORIA FALLS — Winners of the inaugural and second edition of StarBrite Kuwadzana talent search were rewarded for their creativity with a two-day retreat that ended here yesterday as part of their winning packages.

Vic Falls retreat for StarBrite champs : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

VICTORIA FALLS — Winners of the inaugural and second edition of StarBrite Kuwadzana talent search were rewarded for their creativity with a two-day retreat that ended here yesterday as part of their winning packages.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The talent search programme was introduced last year by Kuwadzana legislator, Betty Kaseke, in partnership with Barney Mpariwa, who is the programme’s executive director and producer.

Kaseke told NewsDay that the programme was meant to encourage talented youths in her constituency to earn a living through their artistic talent.

“After I realised that there are a lot of talented youths, in terms of art, in my constituency who were lacking that exposure to showcase their talents on the big stage, I engaged StarBrite talent show organisers for our own edition to promote performing arts and music talent in Kuwadzana,” she said.

Kaseke said the programme was also a way of giving back to the community and that she was committed to keep it running alongside the Miss Kuwadzana pageant.

“The youths might be talented, but without proper guidance they might fail to realise their full potential to earn a living through their talents, so we are trying to make them understand that and become professional artistes as art is a rewarding profession,” she said.

Some of the artistes who spoke to NewsDay hailed Kaseke for helping them break onto the big stage as they performed at Harare International Carnival.

Flying Angels dance group leader Aaron Dhonga said: “We salute our Member of Parliament for bringing such a programme in support of art among the youth in Kuwadzana.”

Hip-hop singer Shalom Karanga (18), who is set to participate at the StarBrite national semi-finals said parents should support their children’s talents as they could earn a living that way.

Clurkfit dance group leader Fedinard Chikanga hailed Kaseke for helping them realise the benefits of art.

The young artistes engaged in different activities such as bungee jump, bridge swing, gorge swings and sunset cruise.

Vic Falls retreat for StarBrite champs : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/vic-falls-retreat-starbrite-champs/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/george-weah-attends-tb-joshuas-church-service/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/george-weah-attends-tb-joshuas-church-service/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:06:25 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974963

Liberia’s leading presidential candidate and football legend George Weah yesterday attended a Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (Scoan)church service in Lagos, Nigeria to “seek God’s face” for his nation.

George Weah attends TB Joshua’s church service : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

LAGOS — Liberia’s leading presidential candidate and football legend George Weah yesterday attended a Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (Scoan)church service in Lagos, Nigeria to “seek God’s face” for his nation.

The famous Liberian Senator was part of a multi-cultural congregation at Scoan led by Pastor TB Joshua.

During his sermon which was broadcast live on popular Christian channel Emmanuel TV, Joshua warmly welcomed Weah and spoke directly to him.

“My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country,” Joshua stated. “He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.”

The cleric went further to reiterate that he was not favouring any particular side of the political spectrum, but his own role was to pray for “the will of God” to be done in the nation of Liberia. — Reuters

George Weah attends TB Joshua’s church service : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/george-weah-attends-tb-joshuas-church-service/feed/ 3 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zimra-sues-former-director/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zimra-sues-former-director/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:04:06 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974961

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has taken its former human resources and administration director Christine Felistas Musemburi to court demanding $372 572 she allegedly misappropriated while still employed by the tax collector.

Zimra sues former director : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has taken its former human resources and administration director Christine Felistas Musemburi to court demanding $372 572 she allegedly misappropriated while still employed by the tax collector.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In its declaration, Zimra said Musemburi allegedly received secondment allowances in excess of $49 043 for which she was not entitled to and also claimed and received $28 512, relocation costs to Kenya, without the approval of the board.

Musemburi is also accused of having claimed and received medical aid cover to Bupa International Medical Aid in excess of $67 195 without Zimra board’s approval and also said to have received performance award in excess of $128 767 between December 2012 and January 2016, while she was not offering any services to Zimra.

“On May 6, 2016, the plaintiff’s board (Zimra) sanctioned a forensic audit which revealed, inter alia, that the defendant (Musemburi) during the period of her employment with plaintiff, participated in a series of corrupt activities which had engulfed the plaintiff’s executive management,” Zimra said.

“She unlawfully, and/or corruptly, and/or fraudulently claimed and received unsanctioned secondment allowances, relocation allowances, performance award, travel allowances, holiday allowances, school fees allowances, medical aid benefit and other allowances which she knew were either not due in terms of her contract of employment, or where in excess of the approved levels by the board.”

“She also caused plaintiff to pay for her DStv subscription in the sum of $1 012 for the year 2015 outside her contract term. She also claimed $11 305 for her daughter’s travel from Harare to Geneva in August 2015 and from Miami to Geneva in January 2014 yet this was not in her contract of employment,” Zimra said.

Musemburi is also said to have claimed and received $15 600 holiday allowances, twice in 2013 and 2014 in breach of her contract of employment and further made several other double claims in upgrading air tickets from economy to business class while travelling on regional office for capacity building business.

Zimra also accused Musemburi of having encashed leave days that were in excess of the actual leave days and applied for more vacation days while she had accumulated less.

“As a result of the above fraud, and/or fraudulent misrepresentation, and/or abuse of office, and/or breach of the terms and conditions of contract of employment, the defendant in her capacity as an employee of the plaintiff, wrongfully and unlawfully unjustly enriched herself at the expense of the plaintiff in the sum of $372 571,”

Musemburi is yet to enter appearance to defend.

Zimra sues former director : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zimra-sues-former-director/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zec-registers-954-900-potential-voters-far/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zec-registers-954-900-potential-voters-far/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:02:05 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974959

AT least 954 900 potential voters had registered under the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise by close of business yesterday although some outlying centres had not yet submitted their returns to the provincial command centres due to network challenges, NewsDay has learnt.

Zec registers 954 900 potential voters so far : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

AT least 954 900 potential voters had registered under the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise by close of business yesterday although some outlying centres had not yet submitted their returns to the provincial command centres due to network challenges, NewsDay has learnt.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in its latest update said 22 328 people had been turned away since the launch of the programme 13 days ago mainly because they were alien, underage or did not have the requisite identification documents and proof of residence.

This was more prevalent in Chiredzi where the majority of Tokwe Mukosi flood victims had no identification documents and proof of residence.

Bulawayo still had the least number of registered voters with 29 503 people registered so far.

Zec registers 954 900 potential voters so far : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zec-registers-954-900-potential-voters-far/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:00:52 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974931

Government adviser and economist Ashok Chakravarti has said the economy is not receding back to the hyperinflation era, as there are better policies in place than in 2008.

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Government adviser and economist Ashok Chakravarti has said the economy is not receding back to the hyperinflation era, as there are better policies in place than in 2008.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

“We are nowhere near 2007. We are nowhere near 2008. We are not heading towards hyperinflation, as some people are saying, that is not going to happen because we have much more better policies at the moment,” he said at the pre-budget seminar organised by Parliament on Friday.

This came after the September 22 panic buying as Zimbabweans feared the return of hyperinflation and shortages of basic commodities.

He said deficit finance was a problem affecting the economy as well as aggravating the shortage of foreign currency, calling for the taming of the ever-ballooning expenditure by the government.

Chakravarti said there was also the need to craft a vibrant informal sector policy that nurtures the sector and enable it to grow and contribute to national revenue at a later stage.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority recently registered for taxation 13 000 small to medium enterprises (SMEs) at a time there are least 2,8 million SMEs in the country.

According to Chakravarti, the tax to gross domestic product ratio of 22 to 24% was abhorrent to investment and among the highest in Africa

Another economist, Gift Mugano said the government should consider subsidising electricity to the industry as the 9,8c per KWH was the highest in the region, rendering local products uncompetitive due to high cost of production.

He called for the removal of red tape which militates against export competitiveness in the country.

“In Mauritius to export you need one document, but in Zimbabwe you need at least 10 documents. Some of the requirements need to be streamlined. In Zimbabwe you spend three days to put in place exporting documents, but in Botswana you need just eight hours,” he said.

Mugano said the country’s pharmaceutical sector can be better than tobacco in generating foreign currency, urging foreign aid organisations, such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), to inject money into local drug manufacturing organisations and produce pharmaceuticals locally.

“Direct Aid is competing with us. Let USAid and [World Health Organisation] WHO put their money into CAPS and other companies and produce pharmaceuticals locally,” he said.

Mugano said there were 22 tax heads in the tourism sector, adding that there should be a single window payment platform to reduce corruption and increase compliance as was the case in Kenya.

Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zim-wont-recede-hyperinflation-era-economist/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/caps-united-legend-phiri-laid-rest/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/caps-united-legend-phiri-laid-rest/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 05:00:07 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975020

THOUSANDS of mourners flocked to the Zororo Cemetery yesterday along Seke Road in Chitungwiza to pay their last respects to Warriors and Caps United football legend Friday “Amayenge” Phiri.

Caps United legend Phiri laid to rest : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

THOUSANDS of mourners flocked to the Zororo Cemetery yesterday along Seke Road in Chitungwiza to pay their last respects to Warriors and Caps United football legend Friday “Amayenge” Phiri.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The entire football family, from the Chidzambwa brothers Sunday and Misheck, former Caps United stars, goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, Stanford ”Stix” Mtizwa, Carlos Marx, Dumisani Mpofu, Edwin Farayi, Norman Mapeza, to former Black Aces’ defensive linkman Rodwell Manongo and team mate John Mbidzo, among others were united in sending Phiri to his final resting place.

Amayenge died on Friday at the age of 60 after succumbing to liver cancer.

He is survived by his wife Rose and three children David, Debra and Manfred.

Speaker after speaker gave a moving eulogy.

Caps United president Farai Jere described Amayenge as one of the best players to emerge from Caps United, who could have easily played in Europe in his heyday.

“He was undoubtedly a football legend, a distinguished player, whose talents could have taken him to Europe. He contributed a lot to make the rivalry that exists now between Caps United and Dynamos. These players unite us as they distract us from our daily problems and when you see people leaving their jobs to come and watch them, they are very important in society,” he said.

“As Caps United family, including the club’s legends, we have been running around to ensure a decent burial for our legend. Caps United assisted with food and everything that was needed for this burial. There was a time when we wanted him to be part of the club’s administrative structures, but at the time, he said he wanted to pursue coaching.

“Our rivalry with Dynamos is only on the football pitch. Outside it, we are one family. We want to thank the Dynamos football family and all those who came here to give their last respects to our legend.”

Chimusoro, who played with Phiri and was also part of the championship winning squad of 1979, described his former friend’s death as a loss to football.

“This is a sad day for football. He was an idol in every sense, one of the best Caps United players. I played with him from 1977 when he joined from Mutare United. His legacy is immortal and he will never be forgotten. He is, without doubt, up there with the Gods of football,” he said.

Twine Phiri said he last spoke to Phiri on Tuesday when he went to see him in hospital.

The former Caps United president, who facilitated his burial with Nyaradzo Funeral Services, said football had been robbed and would never be the same again.

Phiri was famous for his scissors kicks and was also part of the squad that beat Dynamos 7-0 in one of the games that remains a major talking point to this day.

He also played for the Warriors as well as coached his former club Caps United and the Young Warriors.

Caps United legend Phiri laid to rest : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/caps-united-legend-phiri-laid-rest/feed/ 7 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/former-zibawu-president-seeks-ex-ministers-incarceration/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/former-zibawu-president-seeks-ex-ministers-incarceration/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 04:11:23 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974967

Former Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers’ Union (ZIBAWU) vice-president Verity Mutsamwira has approached the court seeking the incarceration of former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister, Priscah Mupfumira for alleged contempt of court.

Former Zibawu president seeks ex-minister’s incarceration : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Former Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers’ Union (ZIBAWU) vice-president Verity Mutsamwira has approached the court seeking the incarceration of former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister, Priscah Mupfumira for alleged contempt of court.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Mutsamwira claimed Mupfumira defied a court order compelling her to issue a show cause order in a labour dispute between her and her former employer, Stanbic Bank.

She filed the court application on October 13 this year, shortly after Mupfumira had been axed from Cabinet and replaced by President Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Mutsamwira claims that on August 11 this year, the High Court ordered Mupfumira, under case number HC6108/17, to furnish her with reasons for the refusal of the show cause order within 20 days.

“The minister has, with impunity, wilfully impeded, obstructed and interfered with the course of justice and brought the administration of justice into contempt. The order aforesaid was duly served on the minister and came to her notice,” Mutsamwira said.

“The applicant accordingly moves a motion to compel by means of personal attachment and committal to prison, in order to secure the performance of the court’s order . . . without doubt the respondent’s disobedience to the court’s order affords reason for her committal for contempt. The minister’s conduct is a clear callous act, which affords no mercy to the poor workers who have now gone for years being denied them sources of livelihood.”

In the court papers, Mutsamwira said in February 2011, the bank and its workers engaged in collective bargaining at which time she led the meeting as the chairperson and was later victimised and subsequently fired in April 2015 for her role.

She, however, challenged her dismissal and won the matter in court.

After all her efforts to engage Stanbic Bank failed, Mutsamwira approached the court seeking an order to compel Mupfumira to issue a show cause order specifying the date, time and place at which Stanbic Bank was supposed to appear before the Labour Court to show cause why a disposal order should not be made.

The applicant said she also wanted the disposal order to be issued declaring the lock-out unlawful and ordering her reinstatement without loss of salary or benefits from the date of termination.

Former Zibawu president seeks ex-minister’s incarceration : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/former-zibawu-president-seeks-ex-ministers-incarceration/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/motivational-writer-launches-debut-publication/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/motivational-writer-launches-debut-publication/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 03:26:12 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975004

MOTIVATIONAL author, Taziva Mapango, on Saturday launched his debut publication, This One Thing I Do, at a colourful ceremony in Kadoma.

Motivational writer launches debut publication : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

MOTIVATIONAL author, Taziva Mapango, on Saturday launched his debut publication, This One Thing I Do, at a colourful ceremony in Kadoma.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The guest of honour at the event, Celebration Church Kadoma pastor, Leo Tsumba, described Taziva as a focused young man whose book was filled with life-transforming nuggets.

“The book will impact readers young and old in ways many books fail to do,” he said.

The cleric noted that the book was going to stir the hunger for God in readers.

“There is a new age error that purports the idea of you running your own race, doing your own thing outside God. But you need the kingdom mentality of building people, building dreams and building the kingdom of God.”

Mapango said his book was meant to ignite young people to pursue their purpose.

“The greatest tragedy in life is not death, but life with the wrong priorities. I wrote the book to inspire our generation to take the art of writing seriously,” he said.

Mapango said difficult life experiences inspired him to document his ideas and “encourage someone that no matter the background or life’s situations one can pursue his or her dream”.

Another cleric, Manuere Muzondo, hailed Mapango for the publication of the book, which he said was going to be valuable to many people.

Author and speaker, Simba Nyamadzawo, told the gathering that Mapango had made history.

“Taziva will not be forgotten because he has done something. He has written a book,” Nyamadzawo said.

He said buying the book would be an investment into the future and an acknowledgment of Mapango’s drive to fulfil his divine assignment.

“Ask yourself, what’s my assignment? Walk the path of your purpose. Jesus could have opened a bakery or butchery. But he did not for he knew his one thing,” he said.

Bids for the first copy ranged from $10 to $100.

Motivational writer launches debut publication : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/motivational-writer-launches-debut-publication/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/tobacco-farmers-lead-reforestation-programmes/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/tobacco-farmers-lead-reforestation-programmes/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:59:01 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974992

Tobacco is one of the leading cash crops and a major foreign currency earner in Zimbabwe. The country does not only enjoy enormous returns from tobacco sales, but it also boasts the best quality tobacco, that is, from those who enjoy its smoke.

Tobacco farmers should lead reforestation programmes : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Tobacco is one of the leading cash crops and a major foreign currency earner in Zimbabwe. The country does not only enjoy enormous returns from tobacco sales, but it also boasts the best quality tobacco, that is, from those who enjoy its smoke.

By Peter Makwanya

While the tobacco farmers and Zimbabwean authorities bask in this glory, the country is fast losing its precious forests due to the uncontrolled harvesting of indigenous and exotic trees for curing purposes.

In this regard, tobacco farmers cannot also invest in coal for curing their tobacco stocks, as it is a fossil fuel which emits greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Coal might be cheaper and readily available in this country in bulk stocks, but it remains dangerous, not only to the people’s health but to the environment as well.

The continuous use of trees without reforestation will lead to unlocking of large quantities of carbon into the atmosphere, reduction in forest cover and land degradation. Therefore, the tobacco farming sector, the government and the banks that offer tobacco farming loans should seriously consider large-scale reforestation programmes in order to replace those consumed by tobacco curing.

The irony is that, every year in December, the Zimbabweans always gather to at least plant a tree. This enthusiasm does not normally translate to sustainable action. The planted tree is normally left to wilt and die until the other one replaces it when the next tree planting day comes.

Many tobacco farmers throughout the country are aware of the essence of forest restoration, but they lack the will to do so. Nothing can stop them, even at a small or community-scale to engage in forest farming as that will not only help them in curing their tobacco, but can derive commercial benefits from forest farming.

Some tobacco farmers are of the opinion that coal may be used as the best alternative to destruction of forests, but coal may not provide desirable solutions.

While the rest of the world is seriously campaigning for the keeping of fossil fuels under the ground, we cannot be seen, in Zimbabwe, celebrating the use of a substance that the whole world wants to remove from the face of the earth.

The majority of tobacco farmers in this country are not in the habit of restoring lost forest cover. They always assume that the forests will regenerate automatically or from the will of god. This is largely due to the dearth of conscience, self-introspection and the inability to care anymore.

Turning to an equally dangerous source of energy — coal — exposes the tobacco farming community more. This would meet the description by the Nigerian novelist, Gabriel Okara about, “people without a head and a heart”. As such, a sustainable culture of forest regeneration should be inculcated in every Zimbabwean, not for tobacco curing purposes, but forest cover for the ecological balance.

Many communities in this country are always idle and have no income generating projects to talk about. If they can be cultured into this sustainable way of living, they can grow trees for tobacco curing and sell them to the tobacco farmers so that they can earn a living and overcome poverty. Forest restoration is a long process and our tobacco farmers don’t want to hear this, they always want things that come cheap and easy.

If reforestation programmes can be done in phases, this would obviously help the environment to remain dressed. People will also harvest these trees on a regular basis, as such, the forest-cover gaps would be sustainably managed.

Tobacco farmers and the general public need constant reminding, awareness, education, and training in forest farming and management so that they continue to realise sustainable livelihoods and a safe haven for habitation.

People always mourn about the effects of endless poverty yet their destiny is their hands. Nurturing woodlots will not only improve the people’s welfare but their health as well.

Continuing to milk the country of its precious trees without replacing them is a great let down and diversion to the spirit of dominion, Ubuntu and environmental stewardship.

The Forestry Commission can assist tobacco farmers and the public by providing them with tree types that they can grow or those that normally grow fast and can be harvested early so that they realise continuous supplies. People also need guidance on where trees such as the eucalyptus may be grown, wet places in particular as the eucalyptus seriously affect water tables. Indigenous trees that grow faster need to be integrated into these reforestation discourses.

The transporting of coal from Hwange to tobacco farming regions, mainly in Mashonaland provinces, is not a cost-cutting measure too. The process is not environmentally friendly since

diesel-powered haulages emit carbon into the atmosphere. Coal and diesel, which are products of fossil fuels, are unfavourable to the environment.

Although the majority of Zimbabweans are not well to do, they can overcome poverty or manage it, sustainably through seriously engagements in forest farming to avoid forest-poverty. The forest policing structures and statutory instruments need to be revisited so that forest fellers would be punished without considering their social status.

Solar curing, in terms of the dictates of renewable energy initiatives can be a sustainable solution.

Responsible authorities are moving at a snail’s pace in making the majority members of this country solar compliant. Cost of solar products is unsustainably high and out of reach of the general public. The government should lead the way in making these products affordable.

Forest-poverty has clouded the thinking of the majority of tobacco farmers hence they need to be re-oriented towards sustainable living habits.

If the government and major tobacco farmers realise lots of revenue from tobacco sales then they should lead the way in mapping out clean and sustainable tobacco growing initiatives that empower people without harming the environment.

Tobacco farmers should lead reforestation programmes : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/tobacco-farmers-lead-reforestation-programmes/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/liverpool-eye-nakamba/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/liverpool-eye-nakamba/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:58:11 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975023

ENGLISH Premiership giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Warriors Belgium-based midfield powerhouse Marvellous Nakamba, according to media reports in England.

Liverpool eye Nakamba : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

ENGLISH Premiership giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Warriors Belgium-based midfield powerhouse Marvellous Nakamba, according to media reports in England.

BY HENRY MHARA

According to a report in the Daily Mirror newspaper, the Reds have identified the Club Brugge star as a potential replacement for Emre Can, who is likely to leave the club in January.

The 23-year-old Nakamba last week publicly stated his desire to move to Anfield in the near future, as quoted in a Belgium newspaper Jet Nieuwsblad, where he said if a deal materialises, it would be a dream move.

It appears his dream could come to reality as soon as January when the transfer window opens, with reports suggesting that Liverpool are considering him to replace Can.

Liverpool look increasingly unlikely to keep hold of Can, as the German international is currently into the final year of his contract and the 23-year-old does not look interested to sign a new deal, especially with Juventus interested in him.

This situation with Can has led manager Jurgen Klopp to look elsewhere for potential replacements for the dynamic German and it looks like the charismatic boss has stumbled upon the Warriors star.

The former Bantu Rovers player, who is a central figure in the current Warriors set-up, is currently enjoying a successful spell with Brugge, putting in some really impressive performances in the heart of the midfield for the Belgian side.

A storming start to life at Brugge saw him being voted the club’s Player of the Month for September, and his name is naturally being touted around Europe as a result.

Nakamba joined Brugge from Vitesse at the start of the season after a successful spell in Netherlands and his stay in Belgium looks set to be short-lived, as he continues to impress, with big European giants, Liverpool included, reportedly showing plenty of interest.

The Warriors star is becoming a key figure in the high-flying Brugge side, making 10 league appearances in the team’s 11 games this term, where they top the log standings with 10 wins and just one loss.

He also featured twice in the Europa League, where his team was unfortunately booted out in the initial stages of the competition.

Nakamba has been described as not only combative, but has underrated technical qualities and quickness of thought.

His best attributes are his passing and tackling, making him very much an all-action midfielder.

Born in Hwange, Nakamba made his senior debut with Bantu Rovers in 2010, aged 16.

He left the country in July 2012, and had trials at French side Nancy.

He officially joined Nancy in December 2012, for an undisclosed fee and was immediately assigned to the team’s reserve side.

In May 2014, Nakamba played his first match as a professional, starting in a 3-1 home win against Angers SCO.

In July 2014, Nakamba went on a trial at Eredivisie side Vitesse, and the following month, he signed a four-year deal with the Arnhem side and made his debut for the club on September 27 the same year.

Nakamba established himself in Vitesse’s starting 11 during the 2015/16 campaign and went on to appear 30 times, scoring once against local rivals De Graafschap in a 2–2 draw.

His impressive showing forced Club Brugge to part with a reported £4 million in June this year for the left-footed midfielder on a four-year deal.

Liverpool eye Nakamba : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/liverpool-eye-nakamba/feed/ 4 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/mugabe-reshuffling-vindicates-zimbabweans/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/mugabe-reshuffling-vindicates-zimbabweans/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:56:47 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974990

WHEN World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced four days ago that President Robert Mugabe had been appointed the United Nations agency’s goodwill ambassador for non-communicable diseases in Africa, Zimbabweans were dumbfounded.

Mugabe reshuffling: WHO vindicates Zimbabweans : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

WHEN World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced four days ago that President Robert Mugabe had been appointed the United Nations agency’s goodwill ambassador for non-communicable diseases in Africa, Zimbabweans were dumbfounded.

The reason was Mugabe has, in his 37-year-old checkered rule, destroyed the country’s health delivery system such that together with his family, they no longer visit local institutions even for such illnesses as flu.

It is on record that the First Lady Grace Mugabe took her daughter Bona’s son to Singapore for a six-week review. And how could Mugabe then be appointed to that lofty position?

If the dethroning of Mugabe by WHO is anything to go by, then Zimbabweans are vindicated. Indeed, much has been said about Mugabe’s legacy. What will it look like? Can the next generation of Zimbabweans hold it in high regard as a benchmark for good governance?

Zimbabweans look at the late former South African President Nelson Mandela as an African icon, and ask themselves: Does Mugabe match up to that?

Mandela left office after one term because he felt South Africans should not be burdened by rulers with overweening personal ambitions and wives who are even worse. Are they really indispensable, as they claim?

Clearly, Mugabe has destroyed the country’s economy over 37 years to high levels of unemployment and destruction of the health delivery system, coupled with a poor human rights record in his quest to remain in power.

Through poor governance, corruption and abuse of authority, Mugabe turned the country’s clean, healthy and beautiful cities into filthy bazaars, in addition to the destruction of almost all State enterprises, destruction of our road system, decimation of our food chain, allowing corruption to run riot among cronies in the name of indigenisation, travelling abroad several times a year with a retinue several times bigger than delegations from thriving countries — all at State’s expense, while his people are starving in the rural areas.

With a legacy like that, who would want to be associated with such a character? And so we wondered what WHO really wanted to portray about Zimbabwe.

Perhaps they realised the world needed to turn its attention to the suffering Zimbabweans by appointing Mugabe as goodwill ambassador. The sad reality, though, is that they will not wriggle out without bruises as well.

Citizens should understand that Mugabe, who never misses an opportunity to attend international summits, has over the years, through his actions, de-branded product Zimbabwe.

Who in their right senses would need a brand ambassador without good will as a goodwill ambassador? We know that bureaucrats would want to blame the media on this and their failure to understand that Mugabe’s continued stay in office will not do any favour to the country.

We wish to remind Mugabe that it is his tainted history of bad governance that resulted in his new Foreign minister Walter Mzembi losing the United Nations World Tourism Organisation secretary-general’s post.

As goodwill ambassador, Mugabe was expected to deliver goodwill or promote WHO ideals and put Zimbabwe on the world map, but he squandered the chance due to his tainted history of bad governance.

Zimbabweans should seize this opportunity to banish him to his Zvimba rural home, come the 2018 elections.

Mugabe reshuffling: WHO vindicates Zimbabweans : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/mugabe-reshuffling-vindicates-zimbabweans/feed/ 20 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/prepare-armageddon-mnangagwa-warned/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/prepare-armageddon-mnangagwa-warned/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:55:13 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974955

A SHADOWY State media columnist going by the pseudonym Bishop Lazarus has warned embattled Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to prepare for war as the internal power struggle in Zanu PF heads for the home stretch.

Prepare for Armageddon, Mnangagwa warned : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

A SHADOWY State media columnist going by the pseudonym Bishop Lazarus has warned embattled Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to prepare for war as the internal power struggle in Zanu PF heads for the home stretch.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

In an opinion published in The Sunday Mail, the columnist, however warned Mnangagwa’s tormentors to tread carefully least their plan fails.

Zanu PF is split between two distinct factions with the other group known as G40 bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed President Robert Mugabe and instead pushing for either First Lady Grace or Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi to take over the post.

“…. as we head towards the remaining interface rallies and as we head towards the Zanu PF special congress there will be little boxers throwing punches at Mnangagwa.

“Some people will be sponsored to do so while others will just be overzealous to put up a show. There is going to be stamped and VP Mnangagwa better be get ready to be tipped over by little frogs. VP Mnangagwa is going to be free for all but people must leave room for engagement in case they do not get their way,” the opinionist said.

In the past few weeks, Grace with support from other G40 leading lights among them acerbic Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and lately Manicaland youth league provincial leader Mubuso Chinguno, has openly told Mnangagwa to resign.

Grace has also demanded that Mugabe anoints a successor but the Zanu PF leader has rejected the idea, adding he would not also hand over power to his excitable wife.

Bishop Lazarus opined that Mnangagwa could benefit from the victim syndrome if his interlocutors continue bashing him.

Mugabe has been on a whirlwind tour of the country’s 10 provinces meeting party supporters at which Mnangagwa has become a favourite subject.

The Zanu PF leader has since agreed to turn Zanu PF’s upcoming annual conference into a mini-congress, raising suspicions he might use it to elevate his wife and demote Mnangagwa with the re-introduction of the women’s quota top of the agenda.

But reports now indicate Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction has thrown the cat among the pigeons by playing on Mugabe’s proposal for three vice-presidents, demanding that the slot be allocated to Manicaland political matriarch Oppah Muchinguri.

Prepare for Armageddon, Mnangagwa warned : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/prepare-armageddon-mnangagwa-warned/feed/ 16 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-rights-lawyers-offer-free-services/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-rights-lawyers-offer-free-services/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:52:53 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974988

SEVERAL residents who were struggling to register with the biometric voter registration (BVR) system, and could not acquire proof of residence documents can now smile after local lawyers offered to certify the affidavits free of charge.

BVR: Rights lawyers offer free services : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

SEVERAL residents who were struggling to register with the biometric voter registration (BVR) system, and could not acquire proof of residence documents can now smile after local lawyers offered to certify the affidavits free of charge.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)-affiliated lawyers including Mutendi, Shumba and Mudisi Legal Practitioners, Ruvengo and Maboke Legal Practitioners, Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners among others are certifying voter registration affidavit forms free of charge.

Countrywide, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) is collaborating with the Election Resource Centre (ERC) to mobilise volunteer lawyers and deploy them at various centres to assist those who want to register as voters.

Human rights lawyer Collen Maboke said they decided to offer their services for free because many people could not afford paying the money charged by lawyers or other commissioners of oaths to have their documents certified.

“The ZLHR is driven by the need to see to it that every citizen exercises his/her constitutional right to vote. Normally, we charge at least one dollar to certify a copy and this can be too much for people who want to register to vote. That is why we have decided to go free,” Maboke said

He said it would be unfair for people to fail to register to vote because they do not have the money needed to certify their proof of residence affidavits.

— Online

BVR: Rights lawyers offer free services : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/bvr-rights-lawyers-offer-free-services/feed/ 0 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/shame-demotes-mugabe/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/shame-demotes-mugabe/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:49:07 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974953

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) unceremoniously stripped President Robert Mugabe of the goodwill ambassador for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) honour yesterday after the United Nations agency’s director-general Tedros Ghabreyesus succumbed to pressure from rights activists hardly four days after being appointed.

Shame as WHO demotes Mugabe : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) unceremoniously stripped President Robert Mugabe of the goodwill ambassador for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) honour yesterday after the United Nations agency’s director-general Tedros Ghabreyesus succumbed to pressure from rights activists hardly four days after being appointed.

By Richard Chidza/Online

The rights groups claimed the Zanu PF leader did not deserve the recognition.

For a man who does not shy away from the international diplomatic highway, WHO’s decision yesterday left the 93-year-old Zanu PF leader, reeling with his public relations handlers groping for a response.

State media last week crowed over Mugabe’s appointment, describing it as “a new feather in the President’s cap” before social media went into complete meltdown yesterday as news of Mugabe’s demotion went viral.

Ghabreyesus, in a terse statement yesterday, admitted that the decision to reverse the appointment came following an outcry from rights activists across the globe, who accused Mugabe of having a well-documented “long track record of human rights violations”.

“Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of HE President Robert Mugabe as WHO goodwill ambassador for NCDs in Africa. As a result, I have decided to rescind the appointment,” Ghabreyesus said.

Ethiopian Ghabreyesus suggested Mugabe had agreed to be stripped of the honour.

“I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised. I have also consulted with the government of Zimbabwe and we have concluded that this decision is in the best interests of the World Health Organisation,” the WHO boss said.

Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi yesterday chose to be diplomatic over the humiliating incident, saying WHO had embarrassed itself more than the President.

“The inordinate noise around the designation of (the) President as WHO Africa global ambassador does not assist the cause in the first place. If anything it is WHO that has benefitted tremendously from its decision in nominating President Mugabe to lead the fight against NCDs through media amplification of WHO itself. We respect the WHO decision as much as we respected the initial decision to honour our President,” Mzembi said.

“On a name recognition scale, this name beats them all, but it is our business to protect the brand equity from unnecessary besmirching. So on the balance its wiser to let go and help WHO focus on its mandate while Zimbabwe (focuses) on its membership obligations.”

But Zanu PF Highfield West MP and ruling party’s former information director Psychology Maziwisa expressed disgust at the decision.

“A very, very disappointing decision by WHO, but not an entirely unexpected one, given the well-known political position of its donors on Zimbabwe,” Maziwisa said on Twitter.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo had warned Ghabreyesus could not reverse the decision without losing his dignity, suggesting it could have been part of a sinister plot to soil Mugabe’s image.

“If @DrTedros wasn’t part of a sinister plot in the first place and if his decision was professional and with goodwill, then he must stick to it!” Moyo ranted.

Before Ghabreyesus’ late afternoon bombshell, Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba had scoffed at the protests by rights activists.

“They are just protests and do not matter. He was not appointed to represent civil society,” Charamba said dismissively.

Efforts to contact him later were unsuccessful, while Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo was unreachable.

Mugabe’s critics had described the appointment as a “sickening irony”.

WHO partners in the fight against NCDs – in a statement earlier – rejected Mugabe’s appointment given the Zimbabwean leader’s checkered human rights record.

“While we support WHO and Dr Tedros in their ambition to drive the NCD agenda forward, we are unable to recognise President Mugabe as a champion for NCDs,” the statement said.

The civil society groups indicated WHO could not justify Mugabe’s appointment, adding the UN agency might have been left with no option given the Zanu PF leader was the only African President in Montevideo.

“Given these systematic abuses and his approach to NCDs and tobacco control in the past, NCD civil society present in Montevideo believe that President Mugabe’s appointment as WHO goodwill ambassador for NCDs cannot be justified,” it said.

Mugabe has turned Zimbabwe into an international pariah amid accusations of human rights abuses. The soon-to-be-94 years old leader has, however, dismissed the accusations as a figment of a paranoid Western hemisphere bent on pushing him out of power.

Yesterday, a senior Mugabe aide confirmed authorities in Zimbabwe were jittery, as the possibility of global shame lingers.

“It’s a worry for us and we are consulting and engaging WHO. We are aware of the protests from pressure groups, but we cannot be reacting to social media rants because we are recipients. We will wait for official communication from WHO and see whether they will stand by their decision or change then we will take a position. It would be a case of jumping the gun if we respond,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Shame as WHO demotes Mugabe : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/shame-demotes-mugabe/feed/ 16 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/retailers-warned-rejecting-plastic-money/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/retailers-warned-rejecting-plastic-money/#comments Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:44:49 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743974984

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu has warned some retailers in parts of the Midlands province, who reject mobile money in their shops preferring cash transactions.

Retailers warned over rejecting plastic money : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu has warned some retailers in parts of the Midlands province, who reject mobile money in their shops preferring cash transactions.

by Stephen Chadenga

Mutashu was speaking on the sidelines of the CZR Midlands retailers awards held at a local lodge in Gweru last Friday.

He said retailers should embrace cashless transactions, particularly at a time the country was facing cash shortages.

“We have cases in Gweru, Zvishavane and Shurugwi where some retailers were rejecting mobile money transactions,” Mutashu said.

“There is need to embrace cashless transactions, particularly at a time when there is little cash circulating in the market.

Plastic money is the way to go and consumers should not be short changed.”

Mutashu, however, applauded retailers for improving supplies of goods in their shops in the past three weeks. He also said CZR was working to make sure that retailers and wholesalers have access to finance to enhance their business operations.

Zvishavane-based Pote Holdings scooped the Midlands Retailer of the Year, Best Retailer Network and Best Retailer Employer awards.

Pote Holdings owner, Anthony Clever Pote and the company’s general manager, Tamson Mthombeni scooped the Life Achievement and Retail Personality of the Year awards respectively.

Other winners were Wholesaler of the Year and Retailer Local Procurement – N Richards, Supermarket Consumer Choice – Spar Midlands, Supermarket Supplier Choice – Choppies, Fast Growing Retailer – Food Mart, Best Rural Retailer – Rufaro General Dealer and Best Woman Retailer – Priscilla Njomboro.

Retailers warned over rejecting plastic money : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/retailers-warned-rejecting-plastic-money/feed/ 1 https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zims-batting-disappoints/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zims-batting-disappoints/#respond Mon, 23 Oct 2017 02:41:28 +0000

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743975012

After an opening day full of optimism, Zimbabwe were brought down to earth on day two of their first Test against touring West Indies after they were bowled out for 159 in their reply to the visitors’ first innings total of 219 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

Zim’s batting disappoints : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

After an opening day full of optimism, Zimbabwe were brought down to earth on day two of their first Test against touring West Indies after they were bowled out for 159 in their reply to the visitors’ first innings total of 219 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

BY Kevin Mapasure in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe squandered the initiative taken at the back of good bowling on day one, to fold 60 runs shy of the visitors’ total.

At the end, West Indies, who began their second innings accumulation after tea, had taken their lead to 148 runs after closing on 88 for 1 in their second innings.

Kraigg Brathwaite was on 38 while Kyle Hope had made 32.

Captain Graeme Cremer claimed Zimbabwe’s only wicket in West Indies second innings, removing Kieran Powell (17), but there was to be no further success for Zimbabwe.

In their first innings, Cremer’s men climbed down from 90-1 to their disappointing total after resuming on 19 for zero

Hamilton Masakadza top scored for Zimbabwe in their first innings with 42 runs, before he fell to the combination of Devendra Bishoo, and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, the former retaining impressive figures of 5 for 79.

His partner, Solomon Mire, was the first to go after Brathwaite took a catch off Kemar Roach’s bowling to reduce Zimbabwe to 44 for 1.

The total had moved to 92 when Zimbabwe lost Masakadza and not long after that Brendan Taylor had joined him in the hut after an attempted reverse sweep cost him, having contributed just one run.

There had been a lot of expectation as this was Taylor’s first innings since his return to international cricket, but in the end, his contribution was underwhelming and disappointing.

This was not an easy pitch to bat on and Zimbabwe soon found out.

However, there was poor shot selection, which aided West Indies bowling, with Bishoo, in particular, taking full advantage and emulating the Zimbabwean spinners, who took eight wickets on day one.

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza both failed to get into the double figures, while Malcolm Waller and Regis Chakabva managed, but only as far as 11 and 12 respectively.

Cremer faced 11 balls, but failed to get off the mark, with Chris Mpofu scoring 10, while Kyle Jarvis was unbeaten on 2.

TEAMS

ZIMBABWE: S Mire, H Masakadza, B Taylor, C Ervine, S Williams, S Raza, M Waller, R Chakabva, G Cremer, C Mpofu, K Jarvis.

WEST INDIES: K Brathwaite, K Powell, K Hope, S Hope, R Chase, J Blackwood, S Dowrich, J Holder, D Bishoo, K Roach, S Gabriel

Zim’s batting disappoints : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/10/zims-batting-disappoints/feed/ 0

Like this: Like Loading...