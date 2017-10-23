Castle braai fiesta comes to life

ALL is set for the biggest braai event, the Castle Lager National Braai day which is slated for October 28 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Organisers of the event have said apart from breaking last year’s record of 12 680kg of meat consumed with this year’s target set at 15 000kg, they will be showcasing the longest bar in the country of up to 150m and the biggest crowd to attend a single braai event.

Speaking during a Press briefing in Harare on Friday, Delta Beverages marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda, said they will be bringing back other activities from last year to strengthen the festival.

“As part of cementing our communication platform launched last year, It all Comes Together with a Castle, this braai day will see the Gigmaster (music), the braaimaster (braai) and the brewmaster (Castle) coming together again,” she said.

“To add to the excitement like last year a braaiometer will be on site showing the consumption levels of meat as the day progresses.”

Murambinda said as part of their social responsibility programmes, they called together Castle Lager consumers for the whole month to participate in different activities.

“Consumers of Castle Lager were also called to serve others in the month of October through various activities lined up for each day like picking up litter, carrying heavy loads for older people, among others, and we are excited that our beloved consumers heeded to the call and have been serving others and posting their activities on our social media platforms,” she said.

Musicians Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, Ammara Brown and Freeman and various DJs have been roped in to entertain the crowd throughout the day.

The organisers, however, said they are yet to release advance tickets, as they seek ways to circumvent fraudulent tickets already circulating.

