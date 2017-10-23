Vic Falls retreat for StarBrite champs

VICTORIA FALLS — Winners of the inaugural and second edition of StarBrite Kuwadzana talent search were rewarded for their creativity with a two-day retreat that ended here yesterday as part of their winning packages.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The talent search programme was introduced last year by Kuwadzana legislator, Betty Kaseke, in partnership with Barney Mpariwa, who is the programme’s executive director and producer.

Kaseke told NewsDay that the programme was meant to encourage talented youths in her constituency to earn a living through their artistic talent.

“After I realised that there are a lot of talented youths, in terms of art, in my constituency who were lacking that exposure to showcase their talents on the big stage, I engaged StarBrite talent show organisers for our own edition to promote performing arts and music talent in Kuwadzana,” she said.

Kaseke said the programme was also a way of giving back to the community and that she was committed to keep it running alongside the Miss Kuwadzana pageant.

“The youths might be talented, but without proper guidance they might fail to realise their full potential to earn a living through their talents, so we are trying to make them understand that and become professional artistes as art is a rewarding profession,” she said.

Some of the artistes who spoke to NewsDay hailed Kaseke for helping them break onto the big stage as they performed at Harare International Carnival.

Flying Angels dance group leader Aaron Dhonga said: “We salute our Member of Parliament for bringing such a programme in support of art among the youth in Kuwadzana.”

Hip-hop singer Shalom Karanga (18), who is set to participate at the StarBrite national semi-finals said parents should support their children’s talents as they could earn a living that way.

Clurkfit dance group leader Fedinard Chikanga hailed Kaseke for helping them realise the benefits of art.

The young artistes engaged in different activities such as bungee jump, bridge swing, gorge swings and sunset cruise.

