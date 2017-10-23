Kaindu taunts fellow Chibuku Super Cup finalists Harare City

HOW Mine head coach Kelvin Kaindu says he is ready for the Chibuku Super Cup final, where he will meet Harare City, after his side beat Shabanie Mine in a semi-final played before a disappointing crowd at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HOW MINE . . . . . . . . (1) 3

SHABANIE MINE . . . (0) 1

Kudakwashe Musharu scored the fastest goal of the tournament, 30 seconds into the game, with a header past Shabanie Mine goalkeeper Petros Moyo off a cross by Tinashe Makanda, as How Mine started the game in attacking mode.

Makanda then scored a brace, getting the first in the 62nd minute, sweeping the ball into an empty net after he was sent through by Pasca Manhanga from a neat build-up that also involved Musharu.

He got his second after collecting the ball from a counter-attack and dribbled past goalkeeper Moyo before blasting the ball into the nets.

Shabanie Mine got the consolation on the death through substitute Bruno Mtigo.

In his post-match comments, Kaindu took aim at Harare City, who had publicly stated their wish to meet his team in the competition final.

“We will be playing a game against an opponent who want to play us and we thank God that it has happened. We are playing a team that plays the game before they actually play it,” he said.

“There is a lot that is involved. There will be battle on the field and battle outside. I think God will be on our side. We know we are playing a team that believes in other things, that is their strength.

“For us, we worship God and trust in the Almighty. This is a battle that has already started and there will be so many issues that will come out, football being played even at night even before the game.”

Commenting on yesterday’s match, Kaindu said: “We created a number of chances, where we could have wrapped the game early, but the most important thing is we have made a step to the final. We identified the weakness of the opponents and what we just needed was the end product. If we had a bit of composure, we could have scored more goals.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi blamed the loss on fatigue.

“We are out of the cup and it’s part of football. We wanted to go through, but unfortunately, we could not manage. We have played five matches in 19 days, so it could have been due to fatigue. We could not play our normal game,” he said.

TEAMS

HOW MINE: D Bernard, M Mukumba, Ranthokoane, F Makarati, M Sakala, M Ncube, T Makanda, P Manhanga, K Musharu (N Ndlovu, 85’), P Moyo (T Masuku 59’), (T Masuku, 59′), T January (T Chanengeta, 34’)

SHABANIE: P Moyo, J Nyabinde (T Dlakama, 64’), B Mukundu, T Chigede, N Mpofu, W Mupasiri, F Mupasiri (F Muza, 81’), W Mapfumo, T Ajana (B Mtigo, 58’), T Chimoyo, W Taderera

