Rusike signs ‘lucrative’ deal with Zanaco

FORMER Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike has signed a “lucrative” contract with Zambian Premier Soccer League champions Zanaco to replace Saith Sakala.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Information obtained yesterday shows that Josphat Mhondiwa, a United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean agent who is chief executive officer of Joe Mart Sports and Events, was tasked by Zanaco management to look for Sakala’s replacement, after the attacker sealed a move to Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia.

Mhondiwa, according to information at hand, had recommended Ronald Chitiyo, Rusike and Donald Teguru of Ngezi Platinum.

At the time, Chitiyo had also attracted the attention of Arab teams before signing for a Tunisian club, which forced Zanaco to look for options elsewhere.

They then settled for Rusike, whose contract was terminated by Caps United in controversial circumstances last month.

“Tafadzwa Rusike was always an option for us. We asked you to get him for us after you told us Chitiyo was on his way to Tunisia just before we finalise the transfer of your player Saith,” a Zanaco official on his recent conversation with Mhondiwa said.

Coincidentally, Andrew Rusike (Tafadzwa’s uncle), who is also manager for both Tafadzwa and his former Caps United teammate Ronald Pfumbidzai, who is in constant touch with Joe Mart Sports and Events, alerted Mhondiwa of the recent developments with the player’s situation at Caps United.

Zanaco FC tasked Mhondiwa to facilitate Tafadzwa’s trip to Lusaka after which the player left last week, where he was expected to sign a contract on arrival.

The Zambian champions decided to go for Rusike after he impressed for Caps United in the Caf Champions League, and while he featured for the club in a friendly match last week, but they had already made up their mind on the talented left winger.

