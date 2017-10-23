Teacher on remand for raping niece

A PRIMARY school teacher in Victoria Falls was last week remanded in custody to October 26, after appearing in court on allegations raping his teenage niece successively over a period of two months.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The accused, who could not be named to protect the victim’s identity, was not asked to plead when he briefly appeared before magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa.

The State alleges that sometime between August and September this year, the accused sneaked into the 17-year-old girl’s bedroom and raped her each time she was left in his custody.

The matter only came to light this month after an anonymous whistle-blower alerted the police, leading to accused’s arrest.

