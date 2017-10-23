Liverpool eye Nakamba

ENGLISH Premiership giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Warriors Belgium-based midfield powerhouse Marvellous Nakamba, according to media reports in England.

BY HENRY MHARA

According to a report in the Daily Mirror newspaper, the Reds have identified the Club Brugge star as a potential replacement for Emre Can, who is likely to leave the club in January.

The 23-year-old Nakamba last week publicly stated his desire to move to Anfield in the near future, as quoted in a Belgium newspaper Jet Nieuwsblad, where he said if a deal materialises, it would be a dream move.

It appears his dream could come to reality as soon as January when the transfer window opens, with reports suggesting that Liverpool are considering him to replace Can.

Liverpool look increasingly unlikely to keep hold of Can, as the German international is currently into the final year of his contract and the 23-year-old does not look interested to sign a new deal, especially with Juventus interested in him.

This situation with Can has led manager Jurgen Klopp to look elsewhere for potential replacements for the dynamic German and it looks like the charismatic boss has stumbled upon the Warriors star.

The former Bantu Rovers player, who is a central figure in the current Warriors set-up, is currently enjoying a successful spell with Brugge, putting in some really impressive performances in the heart of the midfield for the Belgian side.

A storming start to life at Brugge saw him being voted the club’s Player of the Month for September, and his name is naturally being touted around Europe as a result.

Nakamba joined Brugge from Vitesse at the start of the season after a successful spell in Netherlands and his stay in Belgium looks set to be short-lived, as he continues to impress, with big European giants, Liverpool included, reportedly showing plenty of interest.

The Warriors star is becoming a key figure in the high-flying Brugge side, making 10 league appearances in the team’s 11 games this term, where they top the log standings with 10 wins and just one loss.

He also featured twice in the Europa League, where his team was unfortunately booted out in the initial stages of the competition.

Nakamba has been described as not only combative, but has underrated technical qualities and quickness of thought.

His best attributes are his passing and tackling, making him very much an all-action midfielder.

Born in Hwange, Nakamba made his senior debut with Bantu Rovers in 2010, aged 16.

He left the country in July 2012, and had trials at French side Nancy.

He officially joined Nancy in December 2012, for an undisclosed fee and was immediately assigned to the team’s reserve side.

In May 2014, Nakamba played his first match as a professional, starting in a 3-1 home win against Angers SCO.

In July 2014, Nakamba went on a trial at Eredivisie side Vitesse, and the following month, he signed a four-year deal with the Arnhem side and made his debut for the club on September 27 the same year.

Nakamba established himself in Vitesse’s starting 11 during the 2015/16 campaign and went on to appear 30 times, scoring once against local rivals De Graafschap in a 2–2 draw.

His impressive showing forced Club Brugge to part with a reported £4 million in June this year for the left-footed midfielder on a four-year deal.

Liverpool eye Nakamba : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...