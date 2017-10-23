Black Diamond set for album launch

BULAWAYO house music outfit Black Diamond is set to launch their debut album, Gqom Life, on December 2, becoming the first ever local group to release a full body of work of the trending Gqom sound.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The dance sub-genre of house music was popularised by South African artistes including Distruction Boyz, Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

The strictly-by-invitation launch themed All White will encompass a classy pool party at Nesbitt Castle and feature exclusive live performances from Black Diamond and supporting acts which include Antivirus Crew, DJ Liz and DJ Nospa who will also be co-hosting the event.

The event will also feature a fashion show from Bulawayo’s fashion brand, Ubuntu Clothing, who dresses the group every time they are in the city.

The album features eight tracks written by Saidi “Pro da God” Manjelo, Shane “Sugar Shane” Manjelo and Everson “DJ Erv” Madumeja”.

“Creatively this album represents the sound of a typical weekend in Bulawayo. We named the album Gqom Life because of the heavy influence “Gqom” music has had on the Bulawayo music scene,” said Pro da God.

The album was recorded at Yard 26 Studios with world renowned sound engineer Adam Lewis and saw the group working with some of South Africa’s best Gqom producers DJ Skhu Masterbeat, Catzico and D Nkoh.

“When creating this project we made a point to ensure a quality process at all stages from recording vocals, production, mixing and mastering. We wanted to create an album which can compete on an international stage and we strongly believe we achieved exactly that with this EP,” said Pro da God.

Attendees will enjoy a free champagne reception and light snacks which will be served throughout the event.

