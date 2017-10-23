MDC chides extravagant Zanu PF

THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC has reacted angrily to Zanu PF’s recent move to send a 100-member youth delegation for a global youth festival in Russia at a time the economy is “burning”.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Zanu PF youth league secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga last week led a youth delegation to the International Festival of Students and Youths in Sochi, Russia, blowing huge sums of money in travel and allowances.

MDC deputy spokesperson, Mbuso Siso described the move as not only selfish, but criminal in the face of grinding poverty, joblessness, company closures and cash shortages bedevilling the country.

“The MDC notes with horror the sustained abuse of the national funds and resources by Zanu PF through meaningless globetrotting adventures even when the nation is facing an economic gloom. This just attests to the depth of state capture by President (Robert) Mugabe and his cronies.

“The entourage of more than 100 Zanu PF youths led by their youths secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga to Russia should be condemned in the strongest terms as it is an illegal abuse of taxpayers’ money,” Siso said.

“The fact that Mugabe and his colleagues continue to disregard public opinion and pursue to drain the already depleted State coffers is testimony to the fact that regardless of the extent of suffering Zimbabweans may undergo, they should never expect mercy and compunction from the nonagenarian and his tyrant government.

“It becomes obvious and imminent that Zanu PF idiosyncrasy, which is that of looting for self-enrichment and self-preservation, will drag Zimbabwe into more misery, poverty and gloom.”

Siso said Zimbabweans can only, stop the abuse of State resources by registering to vote Zanu PF out of power in the 2018 general elections.

“Zimbabweans need to tell Mugabe that enough is enough by voting him out of office in 2018. Indeed the old tyrant has overstayed and his removal from power is now overdue. We therefore continue urging Zimbabweans to go to register as voters in their numbers. No eligible citizen should remain unregistered to vote. Zimbabwe is in dire need for change.”

Chipanga was not reachable for comment yesterday.

